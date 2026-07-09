Bangkok tunnel water leak prompts MRT safety checks

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: July 9, 2026, 10:38 AM
583 1 minute read
Bangkok tunnel water leak prompts MRT safety checks
Water leak in the MRT tunnel | Photo via Komchadluek

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) has confirmed no tunnel or building subsidence following an MRT water leak near the Wongwian Yai intersection in Bangkok yesterday, July 8, and is continuing to monitor nearby structures.

The leak was discovered in a sump pit roughly 30 metres below street level, part of construction works for the Purple Line South extension (Tao Poon to Ratburana, Kanchanaphisek Ring Road), under Contract 4 covering the Phutthayodfa Bridge to Dao Khanong section.

MRTA said initial assessment points to water leaking through a joint in the tunnel’s underground sump pit, adding that the issue does not affect the tunnel’s structural strength.

The contractor is carrying out ground improvement works to stop the leak while controlling water volumes in line with engineering procedures.

Workers pumping out the water at the MRT tunnel water leak
Workers pumping out the water | Photo via Thairath

Officials said the MRT water leak is currently under control and has not caused any subsidence to the road or nearby buildings. The authority has instructed construction supervision consultant PMCSC2 and the contractor to continue checking and monitoring the structural stability and safety of nearby buildings.

At 11pm on July 8, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited the site along with Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Transport Ministers Siripong Angkasakulkiat, Pattarapong Pattarapraset and Sanphet Boonyamanee, and Deputy Interior Minister Worasit Liengprasit.

Anutin instructed MRTA to step up continuous safety monitoring of nearby buildings to maintain public confidence and prioritise resident safety, while preparing emergency response plans. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and police are supporting the operation.

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Bangkok tunnel water leak prompts MRT safety checks | News by Thaiger
PM Anutin and government officials at the scene | Photo via MRTA/Facebook
Workers at the site of the MRT tunnel water leak
Workers at the site of the tunnel water leak | Photo via MGR Online

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: July 9, 2026, 10:38 AM
583 1 minute read

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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.