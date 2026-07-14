Bangkok tuk-tuk driver returns Japanese tourist’s lost wallet

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 14, 2026, 3:50 PM
1 minute read
Bangkok tuk-tuk driver returns Japanese tourist’s lost wallet | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from ข่าวชัดประเด็นจริง

A tuk-tuk driver in Bangkok returned a Japanese tourist’s lost wallet after finding it near Tha Chang yesterday, July 13, giving the first-time visitor an unexpected end to his trip.

The wallet was found by Thanawat, a tuk-tuk driver and vendor operating near Tha Chang. He reported the discovery through a Line OA group for participants in a programme that helps protect tourists from exploitation around the Grand Palace.

Officers examined the wallet and found documents identifying the owner as a Japanese tourist, along with around 15,000 yen (around 3,097 baht) in cash and several credit cards. They contacted the owner and arranged to return the wallet later that day.

A Japanese tourist got his lost wallet back before his flight home after a Bangkok tuk-tuk driver found it near Tha Chang.
Photo via DailyNews

DailyNews reported that at 4.30pm, Thanawat joined Tourist Police officers to return the wallet and all of its contents to the tourist, who confirmed that nothing was missing.

The Japanese tourist said he and his companion were visiting Thailand for the first time and were due to fly home that night. After discovering the wallet was missing, he did not expect to get it back with all of its belongings intact.

He thanked Thanawat and the Tourist Police for their help, saying the experience left him with a positive impression of Thailand and made him feel the country was a safe place to visit. He also said he would return to Thailand on a future trip.

A Japanese tourist got his lost wallet back before his flight home after a Bangkok tuk-tuk driver found it near Tha Chang.
Photo via ข่าวชัดประเด็นจริง

In similar news, a Thai taxi driver returned more than 300,000 baht to two Sri Lankan tourists in Bangkok after finding a forgotten bag in his cab and contacting a public assistance radio station to help trace the owners.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 14, 2026, 3:50 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.