Bangkok tuk tuk driver fined over 4,000 baht fare demand

A Bangkok tuk tuk driver who demanded 4,000 baht from two Russian tourists after The Weeknd concert has been fined 1,500 baht, with further action possible from the Department of Land Transport.

Hua Mak police confirmed the penalties today, October 16, after investigating a video of the fare dispute that circulated on social media.

The driver, identified as 28 year old Piya, admitted demanding 4,000 baht from the Russian tourists, aged 31 and 34, but said they transferred only 400 baht when they reached their destination.

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Police fined him 500 baht for overcharging and another 1,000 baht after he failed to produce his driving licence when asked.

The dispute occurred at around 11pm on October 12, after the tourists hired Piya’s tuk tuk near Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok following The Weeknd concert. They were travelling to a hotel on Sukhumvit Soi 4.

Piya cited heavy concert traffic to justify the 4,000 baht fare before reducing his demand to 2,000 baht. The tourists refused to pay that amount, transferred 400 baht and called him a “scammer”.

Piya then followed them into the hotel while recording the confrontation, which continued near a lift. He later posted the video online, accusing the tourists of cheating him out of the fare.

The footage divided online opinion, with some criticising the excessive charge and others arguing that concert traffic and any prior fare agreement should be considered.

Police initially confirmed that neither side had filed a complaint but later investigated the video and summoned Piya for questioning.

The Department of Land Transport now plans to question Piya and the tuk tuk’s registered owner before considering further action.

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