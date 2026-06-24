Bangkok train fares capped at 45 baht under new ticketing scheme

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a unified ticketing system for Bangkok’s electric rail train network, capping fares at 17 to 45 baht per trip regardless of how many lines a passenger uses, with a target launch date of January 1, 2027.

Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, who also serves as deputy prime minister, announced the decision yesterday, June 23. He said the scheme was intended to reduce commuting costs by introducing a single integrated fare across all mass transit rail lines in Bangkok.

Under the new system, passengers will pay once on entry and transfer freely between lines without additional charges. The flat cap of 45 baht applies no matter how many connections are made.

Although the unified fare was greenlit, specific transit lines, notably the MRT, have not yet been officially announced.

Phiphat said ministry officials would begin discussions on establishing a central clearing house to manage fare collection across the network’s different operators.

He added that the government would also discuss funding options with the Finance Ministry, including the possibility of raising capital through a future-fund-style mechanism or a market-based fundraising structure.

The deputy PM said the clearing house would need to be operational before the 2027 launch date.

Such a funding model could be used to acquire electric rail businesses and bring more routes under state control, though Phiphat said that process would likely take one to two years.

The January 1, 2027, target leaves the Transport Ministry, Finance Ministry, and Bangkok train operators with a tight timeline to agree on revenue-sharing rules and a compensation framework.

Cabinet approval gives the policy political momentum, but implementation depends on whether agencies can operationalise the fare cap across a network with multiple owners and operators.

Once ownership and funding structures are clearer, further fare products may follow, including one-day passes, weekly tickets, and concessionary fares for students, elderly passengers, and people with disabilities.