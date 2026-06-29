Bangkok police questioned for excessive force during arrest of motorcyclist

A Bangkok traffic police officer is facing criticism after a video circulated online showed excessive force being used during the arrest of a motorcyclist riding on a footpath.

The footage, shared on the Facebook page อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7 on Saturday, June 27, shows an incident involving a rider and passenger travelling along a footpath against the direction of traffic.

In the post, the page administrator asked viewers for their opinions, stating that motorcyclists often use footpaths and suggesting the rider may not have complied immediately with a police order to stop.

The video shows a traffic officer parking a motorcycle beside the footpath before running towards the moving bike and pushing the rider, causing both the rider and the vehicle to fall.

The incident drew mixed reactions online. Some viewers criticised the Bangkok traffic police officer’s actions, raising concerns about potential risks to the rider, passenger, and nearby pedestrians.

Others defended the officer, suggesting the motorcyclist may have been attempting to evade enforcement, prompting a more forceful response.

The officer in the video is believed to be attached to Thian Thalae Police Station. However, no official statement has been issued by the station regarding the incident. No information has been released about the condition of the motorcyclist or the passenger involved.

Similar incidents involving police conduct have drawn attention in recent months. In March, officers in Lampang were criticised after shooting a 14 year old motorcyclist in the arm during an attempt to stop him for alleged traffic violations, leading to a crash.

In another case in May, two officers in Nakhon Si Thammarat faced complaints after involving two high school students in assisting with the arrest of a motorcyclist. The suspect in that case denied committing any offence.

Authorities have not confirmed whether an internal review will be conducted into the Bangkok traffic police incident.