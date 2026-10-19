Bangkok toddler dies after fall from eighth-floor condo

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 19, 2026, 1:40 PM
1 minute read
Bangkok toddler dies after fall from eighth-floor condo
Photo via Matichon

A young boy died after falling from an eighth-floor balcony at a condo in Rama 2, Bangkok, on Saturday, October 17, while his mother was out taking clothes to a nearby laundry shop, according to police.

Tha Kham Police Station received a report of the incident at approximately 4.30pm. Investigators travelled to the eight-storey building in Bang Khun Thian district, accompanied by Poh Teck Tung Foundation rescuers, forensic officers and a doctor from Siriraj Hospital.

The victim, a two year old toddler, was found in the condominium’s car park with serious injuries, including head wounds and broken limbs. Rescue workers attempted to resuscitate him, but he died despite their efforts.

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According to Khaosod, the child’s mother, aged 38, told police she had left their room to take clothes to a laundry shop across the road.

She explained that her son had been asleep when she left. Shortly afterwards, while crossing the road, she heard someone shouting that a child had fallen from the building.

The mother rushed back to investigate and discovered that the injured child was her son.

Police said preliminary inquiries indicated that nobody else had entered or left the family’s room during the relevant period.

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Investigators are gathering evidence and reviewing CCTV footage from the area to establish the circumstances before the fall. They also planned to question the mother further.

The family was expected to receive the child’s body for religious ceremonies following the necessary procedures.

Neither the precise circumstances of the fall nor any criminal wrongdoing had been established in initial reports.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 19, 2026, 1:40 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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