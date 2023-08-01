Bangkok: The digital nomad’s No.1 destination, says survey

Picture courtesy of Booking.com

Bangkok earned the prestigious title of top city for digital nomads worldwide, according to a recent survey conducted by CommercialSearch, a renowned platform specializing in working and co-working spaces. The bustling metropolis outshone all its competitors in this year’s rankings of the Best Cities for Digital Nomads.

CommercialSearch’s evaluation process involved assessing cities globally with populations exceeding 400,000 residents and completing data in all their metrics. From this comprehensive list, 57 cities emerged as the top contenders, with only one city selected from each country, ensuring a diverse set of large, well-connected urban centres that present outstanding choices for those embracing the digital nomad lifestyle. Affordability, Internet speed, coworking costs, fun factor, and safety were the key factors considered for the rankings.

Bangkok’s claim to fame lies in its all-round affordability, combined with stellar performance in the rest of CommercialSearch’s indicators.

In terms of cost, a low-season hotel room in Bangkok averages US$51 (1,750 baht), making it the fifth-most affordable among all the cities on the list. Additionally, the Thai capital boasts the fourth and sixth lowest average meal and coworking membership costs, respectively. Internet speed is not a concern either, with the city ranking fifth among all study locations, boasting an impressive 225 MB/s.

Bangkok’s allure lies in its perfect blend of affordability, entertainment, and ease of access. Digital nomads can reside in the city using a renewable travel visa every three months. Areas like Salom and downtown Bangkok are teeming with both businessmen to network with and trendy coworking spaces for those seeking a change of scenery.

The city’s vibrant nightlife, delectable yet inexpensive food, and hip cafes in neighbourhoods like Thonglor only add to its appeal. Moreover, with the rest of Southeast Asia easily accessible, digital nomads can explore quiet retreats away from the charming hustle and bustle of this nine-million-resident city.

In second place in the rankings is Shanghai, China. Though less affordable compared to Bangkok, Shanghai boasts faster broadband Internet. However, the Great Firewall may pose challenges for digital nomads accustomed to using certain tools and online services. Nevertheless, with its status as one of China’s major hubs for business, finance, and research, Shanghai offers ample networking opportunities, provided internet restrictions do not impede day-to-day work.

In third spot is Bucharest, Romania. Bucharest mirrors Bangkok in terms of its best-scoring metrics and sits between Bangkok and Shanghai regarding hotel and coworking costs. Moreover, this Eastern European gem offers a safer environment than its predecessors.

Romania takes pride in offering some of the world’s fastest Internet speeds, especially when it comes to broadband, complemented by remarkably affordable subscription costs. As an added advantage, residents from numerous countries can live and work in Romania visa-free for up to 90 days, with the country recently introducing a dedicated digital nomad visa for stays of up to a year.

Bangkok has undeniably proven itself as the ultimate hotspot for digital nomads, flaunting an irresistible combination of affordability, excitement, and convenience. As remote work continues to rise in popularity, the world’s cities must continue to adapt and innovate to attract and accommodate the growing community of digital nomads.