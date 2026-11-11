Bangkok motorcycle taxi rider denies forcing foreign passengers to give tips

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 11, 2026, 10:27 AM
2 minutes read
Bangkok motorcycle taxi rider denies forcing foreign passengers to give tips
Photo by A-rfan

A Bangkok motorcycle taxi rider denied overcharging two Hong Kong tourists after a video showed him receiving 2,000 baht for a journey of around 15 kilometres and returning only 300 baht in change.

The 28 year old rider, identified as A-rfan, posted the footage on Facebook on November 9. He said the journey had taken place the previous evening, November 8, between around 9pm and 10pm.

In the video, the two tourists get off the motorcycle and hand A-rfan two 1,000-baht banknotes. He returns 300 baht in 20-baht notes before asking the passengers whether the amount is acceptable. The tourists briefly discuss the payment before accepting the change and walking away.

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The footage prompted criticism online, with some users accusing the rider of charging an excessive fare. Some comments also targeted his religion, leading to further arguments among social media users.

Thai taxi rider denies overcharging Hong Kong tourists
Photo by A-rfan

Following the backlash, A-rfan published another video explaining his version of events and denying that he had overcharged the passengers.

He said the incident happened after a BINGBANG concert at Rajamangala Stadium. He was leaving Soi Ramkhamhaeng 65 when the two tourists approached him and requested a ride to the Sukhumvit area.

A-rfan said he checked the destination on Google Maps and found that the journey was nearly 15 kilometres. He initially quoted 800 baht per passenger, but the tourists negotiated the fare down to 650 baht each, or 1,300 baht in total.

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The rider maintained that both passengers agreed to the price before the journey began. He said the tourists handed him 2,000 baht when they arrived at their destination.

Bangkok taxi rider accused of overcharging Hong Kong tourists
Photo by A-rfan

Although he owed them 700 baht in change, he had only 300 baht available. A-rfan claimed he asked the passengers whether they would accept 300 baht in change and leave the remaining 400 baht as a tip. He insisted that they agreed and that he had not forced them to pay extra.

He denied taking advantage of the tourists and invited them to contact him if they had seen the video and wanted the remaining 400 baht returned. He added that his friendly service was worth the tip.

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A-rfan also said he held a public transport driving licence and had a registered motorcycle taxi plate, maintaining that he was legally authorised to provide the service.

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Thai taxi rider defends pricey fare in Bangkok
Photo by A-rfan

He apologised to Thailand’s Muslim community, saying the online misunderstanding surrounding the allegations had affected other members of the community.

Despite his explanation, social media users continued to debate the incident and question the fare. The Department of Land Transport and other relevant agencies had not publicly commented on the case at the time of reporting.

Fare rows involving visitors surface every few months. A motorcycle taxi rider in Hat Yai was charged last year over a 300 baht fare for a short trip with a Malaysian tourist. In September, a Phuket taxi driver who quoted an Australian 3,500 baht for a 40-kilometre ride closed the case by refunding 2,700 baht.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 11, 2026, 10:27 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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