Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A Bangkok taxi driver has returned a backpack holding more than 130,000 baht in Thai and foreign cash, along with a passport, to an Indian jewellery businessman who left it in his cab. The bag went back to its owner yesterday, November 21, at the FM91 police radio station, which traced him after the driver called in.

The driver, 54 year old Songkran Phothisan from Roi Et, rang FM91 at 10pm on November 20 to say he had found a dark blue backpack in his pink taxi. He believed it belonged to a passenger he had driven from Krung Thon Buri Skytrain station to Charoen Nakhon Soi 15, but he could not be sure because he had carried several Indian passengers.

Inside were 104,000 baht in Thai banknotes and smaller sums in eight foreign currencies, including UAE dirhams, Qatari riyals, Omani rials, euros and Chinese yuan, together with an Indian passport, a remote car key and personal belongings.

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Songkran said the amount of money shocked him and he did not count all of it, but he guessed that a foreigner’s bag like this would also hold a passport and other documents, so he never considered keeping it. An older taxi driver who listens to FM91 had once told him to take anything he found to the station, and he brought the bag in at once because he feared the owner might lose it again.

The owner had already reported the loss to police and had it recorded in a daily log. When he told his household, an employee whose partner drives a taxi advised him to call 1644, and FM91 staff later rang back to say a driver had left the bag with them. His older brother said the passport mattered most, because the family’s work means frequent travel, and thanked the driver for his honesty.

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