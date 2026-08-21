University student suffers facial injuries after knife attack by classmate

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 21, 2026, 10:09 AM
2 minutes read
University student suffers facial injuries after knife attack by classmate | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/Survive - สายไหมต้องรอด

A female university student attacked a classmate with a Stanley knife in a Bangkok dormitory on August 18 and threatened to carry out an acid attack on the victim due to a dispute over an unpaid commission from a part-time job.

The injured victim sought assistance from the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive. She stated that she had filed a complaint with Nong Chok Police Station, but that officers had to wait for a medical certificate before proceeding with the case. She was concerned that the attacker might strike again during this waiting period.

According to the victim, the attacker was a fellow student from the same faculty. The attacker had invited the victim to work as an administrator on her business’s Facebook page, where she was responsible for responding to customer messages.

They agreed on a daily wage of 1,500 baht, plus commission if she met the required target. However, after working for six days, the victim realised that the job was not suitable for her.

University student knife attack
Photo via Workpoint News

She then sent this classmate a message saying she no longer wanted to do the work and complaining that she had not received the promised commission.

The attacker became upset, so they arranged to meet to settle the dispute. However, they could not reach an agreement, which led to an argument that quickly escalated into a violent assault.

Footage of the incident, shared by the victim, shows the two students standing face-to-face outside the victim’s room. The suspect, wearing pink pyjamas, carried the Stanley knife throughout the confrontation.

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Suddenly, she slashed the victim’s face, leaving a long wound from her eye to her mouth. The victim also shared images of the cut with Saimai Survive.

Classmate knife attack
Photo via Channel 7

Before leaving, the attacker demanded that the victim transfer all commissions she had previously received back to her, and even threatened to carry out an acid attack before leaving.

Police told the victim that they could not take any further action until she had received the results of a medical examination. Concerned about the threat of an acid attack, she decided to return to her home province before seeking help from Saimai Survive.

After the case had gone public, the superintendent of Nong Chok Police Station said that the investigation team was tracking down the attacker. The police also plan to invite representatives from the university to provide statements.

The superintendent said that if the medical examination found that the victim had suffered facial disfigurement, the offence could carry a more serious penalty.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 21, 2026, 10:09 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.