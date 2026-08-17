Bangkok street sweeper falls through a drain cover, and says nobody from her district came to ask how she is

A Bangkok street sweeper stepped on a drain cover while working, and it gave way. She fell into a city drain and it took more than 30 minutes to get her out.

A week later, her colleagues say nobody from the district office has been to see her.

The account was posted by the Facebook page Saimai Survive on behalf of a cleaning worker employed by Wang Thonglang district office.

The worker who wrote in said the accident happened at about 9am on 10 August, while their team was out cutting grass. Staff call that work “area development”.

One of the crew stepped on a drain cover that the writer described as corroded, or possibly not up to standard.

It gave way and she dropped into the drain, on the road running alongside the Ram Inthra expressway on Pradit Manutham Road, in front of an Audi dealership.

The drain belongs to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and is large and very deep. Traffic police and rescue workers who were called to the scene helped pull her out, which took more than half an hour.

She was dazed when she came up, having swallowed and inhaled water from the drain. Colleagues took her to Lat Phrao Hospital.

What the complaint is really about is what happened after that.

From the day of the accident to the day of the post, the writer said, no supervisor, no section head, no assistant district director and no district director came to check on her, ask about her condition or show any concern.

She is still having physiotherapy on the leg she injured in the fall. She has gone back to work without being fully recovered, and is being monitored for infection from the water she inhaled.

“We do not know where else to turn,” the writer said, adding that not even their own district office had asked after her.

She also relayed something the injured worker keeps saying. It was better that she was the one who stepped on it, because a child or an elderly person who fell in could have died.

The post ended with a message to Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt and the BMA permanent secretary, asking them to have a word with the Wang Thonglang district director, and a request for the works division to check the other drain covers in the area.

All of the above comes from the complaint as published on that page. The Wang Thonglang district office and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration have not commented on it.

Related news

Source: Saimai Survive