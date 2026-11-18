Bangkok’s Song Wat Road has been named the world’s coolest street for 2026 by international travel and lifestyle publication Time Out, while Chiang Mai’s Chang Moi Road also made the list.

Song Wat Road topped the list of 28 streets worldwide, with Time Out highlighting its transformation from a historic commercial street into a creative neighbourhood combining traditional businesses with modern cafés, galleries and restaurants.

Running parallel to the Chao Phraya River, Song Wat was once an important trading centre in Bangkok’s Chinatown. Many of its old shophouses have since been converted into independent galleries, design shops and restaurants, while long-established family businesses continue to operate.

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The neighbourhood’s revival has also been supported by Made in Song Wat, a group of local business owners whose membership has grown from 10 to 60 over the past four years. The group regularly organises events and community gatherings to promote the area.

Meanwhile, Chang Moi Road in Chiang Mai claimed 15th place for its mix of traditional shops, local culture and contemporary attractions.

Located east of Chiang Mai’s old city moat, the street historically served as a trading route connecting the old town with Warorot Market.

Today, the area is home to traditional basket-weaving shops, family-run businesses, speciality cafés, vintage stores, art studios and rooftop bars. Street art also contributes to the neighbourhood’s character.

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Time Out compiled its 2026 ranking using nominations from its global network of city editors and local experts, with an editorial team selecting the final 28 streets.

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The rankings considered several factors, including food and drink, shopping, nightlife, street life, community spirit and distinctive local businesses.

The full ranking of the world’s 28 coolest streets for 2026 is as follows:

Song Wat Road, Bangkok, Thailand Golborne Road, London, UK Fernández de Enciso, Buenos Aires, Argentina Vaasankatu, Helsinki, Finland Neil Road, Singapore Boulevard Saint-Laurent, Montreal, Canada Upper Lascar Row, Hong Kong Rua do Forno do Tijolo, Lisbon, Portugal Beach Street, George Town, Malaysia Karl-Heine-Strasse, Leipzig, Germany Beco do Bragança, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, US Sanjo-dori, Kyoto, Japan Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, US Chang Moi Road, Chiang Mai, Thailand Ząbkowska Street, Warsaw, Poland Atlantic Avenue, New York, US York Road, Birmingham, UK Ebenezer Place, Adelaide, Australia Florida Road, Durban, South Africa Yuyuan Lu, Shanghai, China Heol Maengwyn, Machynlleth, UK Mutrah Corniche, Muscat, Oman Ward Avenue, Sydney, Australia Oyafuko Street, Fukuoka, Japan Calle Alejandro Cárdenas, Puerto Escondido, Mexico La 70, Medellín, Colombia Corniche des Almadies, Dakar, Senegal