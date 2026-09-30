Bangkok shelters 23 dogs, cats rescued from flood-hit areas

Bangkok has taken in 23 dogs and cats from flood-hit areas for temporary shelter and veterinary care, with the animals to remain at the Prawet Dog Control Centre until conditions are safe enough for them to return.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Veterinary Public Health Office said yesterday, September 29, that the animals were transported from Khan Na Yao, Bang Kapi and Prawet districts using a six-wheel lorry prepared for the operation.

Animals arriving at the centre receive health checks and basic treatment or rehabilitation where needed. The centre is working with animal welfare foundations, rescue networks and the Department of Livestock Development, which is providing veterinary support.

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The BMA is accepting animals from areas officially declared disaster zones. Pets must have an identifiable owner, while stray animals must have a regular carer who can confirm their identity and where they came from.

The animals will remain at the centre until flood conditions improve and they can safely return to their owners, carers or original locations.

Residents seeking temporary shelter for an animal can coordinate through their district office, an animal welfare foundation or a partner organisation to arrange transport to the centre.

Owners or carers must complete a temporary shelter request and provide a copy of their identification card. Those bringing animals that require specific food or regular medication should also bring those supplies.

When conditions return to normal, owners or authorised carers must identify themselves before collecting the animal. Owned dogs and cats must also be microchipped and registered as pets before being released.

For more information, residents can contact the Bangkok Dog Control Centre in Prawet on 02-328-7460, the environmental section of their district office, the BMA hotline on 1555 or Traffy Fondue.

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