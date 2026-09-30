Bangkok shelters 23 dogs, cats rescued from flood-hit areas

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 30, 2026, 5:18 PM
1 minute read
Bangkok shelters 23 dogs, cats rescued from flood-hit areas
Photo via Facebook: Veterinary Public Health Division

Bangkok has taken in 23 dogs and cats from flood-hit areas for temporary shelter and veterinary care, with the animals to remain at the Prawet Dog Control Centre until conditions are safe enough for them to return.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Veterinary Public Health Office said yesterday, September 29, that the animals were transported from Khan Na Yao, Bang Kapi and Prawet districts using a six-wheel lorry prepared for the operation.

Animals arriving at the centre receive health checks and basic treatment or rehabilitation where needed. The centre is working with animal welfare foundations, rescue networks and the Department of Livestock Development, which is providing veterinary support.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bangkok is sheltering 23 dogs and cats rescued from flood-hit districts, with veterinary care provided until they can safely return home.
Photo via Facebook: Veterinary Public Health Division

The BMA is accepting animals from areas officially declared disaster zones. Pets must have an identifiable owner, while stray animals must have a regular carer who can confirm their identity and where they came from.

The animals will remain at the centre until flood conditions improve and they can safely return to their owners, carers or original locations.

Residents seeking temporary shelter for an animal can coordinate through their district office, an animal welfare foundation or a partner organisation to arrange transport to the centre.

Bangkok is sheltering 23 dogs and cats rescued from flood-hit districts, with veterinary care provided until they can safely return home.
Photo via Facebook: Veterinary Public Health Division

Owners or carers must complete a temporary shelter request and provide a copy of their identification card. Those bringing animals that require specific food or regular medication should also bring those supplies.

Related Articles

When conditions return to normal, owners or authorised carers must identify themselves before collecting the animal. Owned dogs and cats must also be microchipped and registered as pets before being released.

For more information, residents can contact the Bangkok Dog Control Centre in Prawet on 02-328-7460, the environmental section of their district office, the BMA hotline on 1555 or Traffy Fondue.

Related news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 30, 2026, 5:18 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Siam Amazing Park closes for 6 months after Bangkok floods Thailand News

Siam Amazing Park closes for 6 months after Bangkok floods

36 minutes ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (October 2 to 4) Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (October 2 to 4)

39 minutes ago
Krabi kosher restaurant raided for reopening under suspected nominee scheme Krabi News

Krabi kosher restaurant raided for reopening under suspected nominee scheme

59 minutes ago
Bombing, caltrops and CCTV fires hit Pattani overnight Crime News

Bombing, caltrops and CCTV fires hit Pattani overnight

1 hour ago
‘I don’t think I can continue to defend the company,’ Thai Airways worker says Thailand News

‘I don’t think I can continue to defend the company,’ Thai Airways worker says

2 hours ago
Thai Airways baggage delays ‘affect country’s image,’ says minister Aviation News

Thai Airways baggage delays ‘affect country’s image,’ says minister

3 hours ago
4 Bangkok men charged after towing tub in floodwater with motorbike Bangkok News

4 Bangkok men charged after towing tub in floodwater with motorbike

3 hours ago
Thai woman finds man under bed in Czech hotel, says staff offered little help Thailand News

Thai woman finds man under bed in Czech hotel, says staff offered little help

3 hours ago
Rayong village floods in 20 minutes after wall gives way Eastern Thailand News

Rayong village floods in 20 minutes after wall gives way

4 hours ago
Strong currents of floodwater sweep 12 year old boy in Sa Kaeo Thailand News

Strong currents of floodwater sweep 12 year old boy in Sa Kaeo

6 hours ago
British mum claims set-up after Cambodia cannabis arrest Crime News

British mum claims set-up after Cambodia cannabis arrest

6 hours ago
Thai Airways cancels 37 additional flights through October 1 Aviation News

Thai Airways cancels 37 additional flights through October 1

6 hours ago
Child disappears in drain while walking bicycle through floodwater Thailand News

Child disappears in drain while walking bicycle through floodwater

6 hours ago
GPS sends lorry carrying backhoe into flooded Chon Buri canal Thailand News

GPS sends lorry carrying backhoe into flooded Chon Buri canal

7 hours ago
PM criticised for giving cash to flood victims in Saimai, Bangkok Bangkok News

PM criticised for giving cash to flood victims in Saimai, Bangkok

7 hours ago
Two US Navy ships to dock in Phuket with 5,000 personnel Phuket News

Two US Navy ships to dock in Phuket with 5,000 personnel

7 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s flood disaster zone reduced from 50 districts to 29 Bangkok News

Bangkok’s flood disaster zone reduced from 50 districts to 29

8 hours ago
Drug suspect holds toy shop worker hostage in Pattaya Pattaya News

Drug suspect holds toy shop worker hostage in Pattaya

8 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 30 September: heavy rain in 9 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 30 September: heavy rain in 9 provinces

11 hours ago
Supplement distributor claims patients&#8217; unusual symptoms are normal side effects Thailand News

Supplement distributor claims patients’ unusual symptoms are normal side effects

23 hours ago
Thai woman held over alleged arson plot with Turkish ex Bangkok News

Thai woman held over alleged arson plot with Turkish ex

24 hours ago
Thai Airways apologises as floods delay flights, strand 5,600 bags Thailand News

Thai Airways apologises as floods delay flights, strand 5,600 bags

24 hours ago
Thailand sets aside over 4 billion baht for flood relief Thailand News

Thailand sets aside over 4 billion baht for flood relief

1 day ago
Tenants leave their belongings behind amid building collapse fears in Chachoengsao Thailand News

Tenants leave their belongings behind amid building collapse fears in Chachoengsao

1 day ago
Thailand seeks tools to improve weather forecasts and rainfall predictions Politics News

Thailand seeks tools to improve weather forecasts and rainfall predictions

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next article3 Polish developers build flood information platform for Bangkok