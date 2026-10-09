Thai officials examine Chabad funding, 61 company registrations

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 9, 2026, 9:57 AM
2 minutes read
Thai officials examine Chabad funding, 61 company registrations
Photo via Facebook/DSI

Thailand’s Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is examining donations of around 100 million baht annually to the Chabad Foundation of Thailand following raids at three Bangkok locations over suspected foreign nominee businesses and financial irregularities.

The operation on October 8 involved multiple government agencies investigating possible violations of foreign business, land ownership and tax laws. Justice Minister Rutthapol Naowarat said officers obtained four search warrants as part of an investigation that began in Chon Buri in August.

At the foundation’s premises in Phra Nakhon, investigators found that its registered office occupied a small room measuring approximately 2.5 by 3 metres. The same address was used to register five other companies.

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Officials reported finding no financial or management documents at the premises and were told the records had been transferred to another office in Bang Rak.

Thai officials examine Chabad funding, 61 company registrations | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/DSI

At that location, inside the ITF Silom Palace building, investigators identified 61 registered companies, including approximately 50 associated with Israeli nationals.

The DSI seized company registration documents, tax records and property transaction files. The Department of Business Development is separately examining 33 businesses involving Thai and foreign shareholders for possible nominee arrangements.

The Revenue Department said preliminary data from the operation identified approximately 600 companies that may have paid tax incompletely. The companies are groups in which foreign nationals obtained Thai citizenship through naturalisation.

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Acting Director-General Salakjit Pongsirichan said the department conducted the searches alongside seven other agencies, among them the Department of Business Development, the Department of Employment, the Department of Lands, the Anti-Money Laundering Office and Special Branch police. Each will examine the companies under its own authority before the agencies combine their findings.

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She said failure to file tax returns breaches the law and may affect the renewal of a business licence, and that proven intent to evade tax carries three months to seven years in prison and a fine of 2,000 to 200,000 baht. No company has been named and no finding has been made against any of them.

DSI Financial Investigator Keerati Boonchoti said the Chabad Foundation received donations reaching approximately 100 million baht annually.

Thai officials examine Chabad funding, 61 company registrations | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/DSI

Investigators have obtained information about donors and are tracing the origins and destinations of the funds. The Anti-Money Laundering Office is also examining whether any transactions involve proceeds from illegal activities.

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Officials have not established that the donations were unlawful.

The searches also uncovered alleged immigration and employment violations. Immigration officers reported failures to register the stays of two Israeli nationals at the Chabad premises and two Lao nationals at the Jewish Association of Thailand.

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Labour inspectors also identified three Myanmar nationals and two Lao nationals allegedly working without the required permits. Legal proceedings were initiated against two employers.

During the inspection, Rabbi Yosef Chaim Kantor explained that the foundation was established for religious activities and to support tourists visiting Thailand.

Officials confirmed that Kantor legally obtained Thai citizenship approximately 12 years ago.

Investigators are also examining the funding of an eight-storey Chabad House construction project in Bangkok and possible irregularities involving property ownership, including land in Phuket.

Thai officials examine Chabad funding, 61 company registrations | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/DSI

Deputy Interior Minister Polapee Suwanchawee said the investigation was not directed at any particular nationality but focused on suspected legal violations.

The DSI has not established whether those individuals are connected to the Chabad Foundation’s activities.
Investigators are continuing to review the seized financial and corporate records before determining whether further legal action is warranted.

In related news:

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 9, 2026, 9:57 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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