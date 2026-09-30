Bangkok’s flood disaster zone reduced from 50 districts to 29

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 30, 2026, 9:35 AM
1 minute read
Bangkok’s flood disaster zone reduced from 50 districts to 29
Photo via Facebook/ กรุงเทพมหานคร

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reduced the city’s declared flood disaster zone from all 50 districts to 29 yesterday, September 29, after flooding improved in several areas, particularly the city centre.

Bangkok was declared a disaster zone across all 50 districts on September 25 after continuous heavy rainfall caused flooding and traffic congestion. The BMA said the situation had disrupted residents’ daily lives and posed risks to life, physical safety and public and private property.

As rainfall eased at the beginning of the week and floodwater receded in several areas, the BMA announced the end of the disaster situation in 21 districts on September 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

A field assessment found that 21 districts were unaffected, 14 were moderately affected and 15 were severely affected. The disaster declaration therefore remains in place in the other 29 districts.

Bangkok floods
Photo via Facebook/ กรุงเทพมหานคร

The districts that remain under the disaster declaration are Khlong Sam Wa, Khan Na Yao, Thawi Watthana, Chatuchak, Don Mueang, Din Daeng, Dusit, Thung Khru, Bang Khen, Bang Kapi, Bang Sue, Bang Na, Bang Bon, Bang Phlat, Bueng Kum, Prawet, Phaya Thai, Phra Khanong, Min Buri, Ratchathewi, Lat Krabang, Wang Thonglang, Watthana, Lak Si, Huai Khwang, Suan Luang, Sai Mai, Nong Chok and Saphan Sung.

Major flooding has been reported in several areas, including Khlong Chan Housing Estate in Bang Kapi district, the Rom Klao community in Lat Krabang district and Sai Mai district.

ADVERTISEMENT
Road cleaning after flood in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ กรุงเทพมหานคร

The BMA is prioritising drainage operations in Khlong Chan and the Rom Klao-Lat Krabang areas. Measures include operating three major drainage tunnels, deploying additional water pumps and using boats to improve water flow through canals towards the Chao Phraya River.

Related Articles

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt expects around 90% of major roads to become dry and passable within two days. However, some low-lying communities may need up to a week for floodwater to drain.

Related stories

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 30, 2026, 9:35 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Thailand weather today, 30 September: heavy rain in 9 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 30 September: heavy rain in 9 provinces

3 hours ago
Supplement distributor claims patients&#8217; unusual symptoms are normal side effects Thailand News

Supplement distributor claims patients’ unusual symptoms are normal side effects

16 hours ago
Thai Airways apologises as floods delay flights, strand 5,600 bags Thailand News

Thai Airways apologises as floods delay flights, strand 5,600 bags

16 hours ago
Thailand sets aside over 4 billion baht for flood relief Thailand News

Thailand sets aside over 4 billion baht for flood relief

17 hours ago
Tenants leave their belongings behind amid building collapse fears in Chachoengsao Thailand News

Tenants leave their belongings behind amid building collapse fears in Chachoengsao

17 hours ago
Thailand seeks tools to improve weather forecasts and rainfall predictions Politics News

Thailand seeks tools to improve weather forecasts and rainfall predictions

18 hours ago
Pathum Thani woman dies after electric shock at bus stop Thailand News

Pathum Thani woman dies after electric shock at bus stop

18 hours ago
Pattaya suspends 3 officers over alleged tourist cash demands Pattaya News

Pattaya suspends 3 officers over alleged tourist cash demands

19 hours ago
Phuket direct flights expand as visitor numbers dip Phuket News

Phuket direct flights expand as visitor numbers dip

19 hours ago
Bangkok floodwaters create makeshift floating market in Bang Kapi Bangkok News

Bangkok floodwaters create makeshift floating market in Bang Kapi

19 hours ago
Health department issues 7 electrical tips during flooding Thailand News

Health department issues 7 electrical tips during flooding

19 hours ago
Thai man surrenders after killing 3 in jealousy shooting Crime News

Thai man surrenders after killing 3 in jealousy shooting

20 hours ago
Yala man’s raised sidecar motorcycle goes viral amid floods South Thailand News

Yala man’s raised sidecar motorcycle goes viral amid floods

20 hours ago
Bangkok residents vent anger at PM Anutin over severe flooding Bangkok News

Bangkok residents vent anger at PM Anutin over severe flooding

21 hours ago
Kanchanaburi flood kills mother, daughter after pickup swept away Thailand News

Kanchanaburi flood kills mother, daughter after pickup swept away

22 hours ago
Brit stabbed in Pattaya fight with transwoman over crystal meth Crime News

Brit stabbed in Pattaya fight with transwoman over crystal meth

22 hours ago
Frenchman reportedly shoots himself at Phuket shooting range Phuket News

Frenchman reportedly shoots himself at Phuket shooting range

23 hours ago
Floodwater exposure raises leptospirosis risk across Thailand Thailand News

Floodwater exposure raises leptospirosis risk across Thailand

23 hours ago
Thai Air Force assists with delayed luggage at Suvarnabhumi Bangkok News

Thai Air Force assists with delayed luggage at Suvarnabhumi

23 hours ago
Bangkok rolls out three-stage waste plan for flooded districts Bangkok News

Bangkok rolls out three-stage waste plan for flooded districts

24 hours ago
Thai Airways&#8217; staff shortage, delayed baggage, flight cancellations due to flooding Aviation News

Thai Airways’ staff shortage, delayed baggage, flight cancellations due to flooding

24 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport to add 16 more automated passport gates Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi Airport to add 16 more automated passport gates

24 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 29 September: heavy rain in 22 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 29 September: heavy rain in 22 provinces, Bangkok showers

1 day ago
Thai man dies in 10th-floor fall after girlfriend fails to answer door Thailand News

Thai man dies in 10th-floor fall after girlfriend fails to answer door

2 days ago
Thai monk rejected by Chiang Mai hotel due to alleged religious bias Chiang Mai News

Thai monk rejected by Chiang Mai hotel due to alleged religious bias

2 days ago
Back to top button
Next articleThai woman held over alleged arson plot with Turkish ex