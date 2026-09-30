Bangkok’s flood disaster zone reduced from 50 districts to 29

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reduced the city’s declared flood disaster zone from all 50 districts to 29 yesterday, September 29, after flooding improved in several areas, particularly the city centre.

Bangkok was declared a disaster zone across all 50 districts on September 25 after continuous heavy rainfall caused flooding and traffic congestion. The BMA said the situation had disrupted residents’ daily lives and posed risks to life, physical safety and public and private property.

As rainfall eased at the beginning of the week and floodwater receded in several areas, the BMA announced the end of the disaster situation in 21 districts on September 29.

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A field assessment found that 21 districts were unaffected, 14 were moderately affected and 15 were severely affected. The disaster declaration therefore remains in place in the other 29 districts.

The districts that remain under the disaster declaration are Khlong Sam Wa, Khan Na Yao, Thawi Watthana, Chatuchak, Don Mueang, Din Daeng, Dusit, Thung Khru, Bang Khen, Bang Kapi, Bang Sue, Bang Na, Bang Bon, Bang Phlat, Bueng Kum, Prawet, Phaya Thai, Phra Khanong, Min Buri, Ratchathewi, Lat Krabang, Wang Thonglang, Watthana, Lak Si, Huai Khwang, Suan Luang, Sai Mai, Nong Chok and Saphan Sung.

Major flooding has been reported in several areas, including Khlong Chan Housing Estate in Bang Kapi district, the Rom Klao community in Lat Krabang district and Sai Mai district.

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The BMA is prioritising drainage operations in Khlong Chan and the Rom Klao-Lat Krabang areas. Measures include operating three major drainage tunnels, deploying additional water pumps and using boats to improve water flow through canals towards the Chao Phraya River.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt expects around 90% of major roads to become dry and passable within two days. However, some low-lying communities may need up to a week for floodwater to drain.

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