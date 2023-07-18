Bangkok ramps up storm preparedness ahead of Talim’s arrival

Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul, Bangkok Post.

The prospect of tropical storm Talim bringing heavy rain and potential floods to Bangkok has been met with preparedness and strategic planning by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), according to a statement from a high-ranking BMA official.

The BMA’s Director of City Drainage and Sewerage, Surat Charoenchaisakul, revealed in a recent conversation that the flood prevention control centre is keepings a vigilant eye on the approaching storm, based on updates and forecasts from the Meteorological Department. In addition, the BMA’s weather radar station is actively monitoring incoming rain clouds that are expected to hit Bangkok and nearby areas. The intention is to enable the implementation of precautionary measures in a timely manner.

To further equip the city against potential flooding, water levels in the canals and retention areas have been managed to a lower degree under the flood prevention plan. The administration is also preparing mobile rapid response teams that are ready to be dispatched to areas inundated with water, such as tunnels, with a focus on ensuring swift drainage of floodwater.

Mobile water pumps, cranes, balloon lights, fuel, and other necessary equipment are all on standby, ready to be deployed where needed, Bangkok Post reported.

Furthermore, the BMA has made requests to all construction sites within the city to ensure suitable drainage systems are in place. In anticipation of a potential crisis, rounds of meetings have been held with local administration officials from neighbouring provinces to develop comprehensive flood relief operations.

Charoenchaisakul expressed his confidence in the measures put in place, assuring that the city is prepared for whatever storm Talim may bring.

In today’s weather report, about 45 provinces across the country have been warned to prepare for intense rainstorms, with the possibility of rainfall covering 60% to 80% of certain areas. These include areas in western Thailand, the northeast and eastern provinces, and the capital. To read the full report, click HERE.