Bangkok rail fares to be capped at 45 baht, with refunds for overpayment

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 17, 2026, 3:00 PM
2 minutes read
Bangkok rail fares to be capped at 45 baht, with refunds for overpayment | Thaiger

Passengers on Bangkok’s electric rail network will pay no more than 45 baht a journey from 1 January 2027. Any excess will be refunded within three working days, under plans discussed by a government committee on Thursday.

The committee is chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn. It met for the first time to prepare for the launch of the common fare. The government says this will cut commuting costs and encourage more people to use public transport.

Under the scheme, passengers will pay an entry fee only once, even when transferring between lines run by different operators. The total fare for a single journey will be capped at 45 baht. It will apply to all electric rail lines in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fares will initially be charged at the normal rate. Where the total exceeds 45 baht, the government will refund the difference to the passenger’s Pao Tang app account or the card used for travel. This refund will take place within three working days.

Contactless EMV payment, using credit cards, debit cards and the Mangmoom card, will be the main means of travel. Operators have been told to speed up the installation and upgrading of card readers. This is so the system is ready by the launch date.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, which oversees the BTS Green Line, was represented at the meeting by Deputy Governor Wisanu Subsompon. The BMA said it would share data with the Transport Ministry and the Department of Rail Transport. It will also help manage stations and surrounding areas during the rollout.

The committee also asked agencies to draw up rules for calculating fares and refunds. It will set out how passenger rights will be protected and complaints handled. Finally, it will run joint tests before the system goes live.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

The Cabinet approved the 17 to 45 baht fare structure in June. The Transport Ministry has previously said it expects the policy to require annual subsidies to compensate operators for lost revenue.

In similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 17, 2026, 3:00 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok rail fares to be capped at 45 baht, with refunds for overpayment | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok rail fares to be capped at 45 baht, with refunds for overpayment

20 seconds ago
‘They should go die back home, not here’: Anutin warns offenders | Thaiger Politics News

‘They should go die back home, not here’: Anutin warns offenders

8 minutes ago
Omani man held with 22 live animals at Suvarnabhumi airport | Thaiger Bangkok News

Omani man held with 22 live animals at Suvarnabhumi airport

1 hour ago
Tourists face action after trampling fragile moss at Doi Inthanon | Thaiger Environment News

Tourists face action after trampling fragile moss at Doi Inthanon

1 hour ago
Khao Yai wild elephant raids barbecue restaurant at night | Thaiger Environment News

Khao Yai wild elephant raids barbecue restaurant at night

2 hours ago
Thailand to replace names and addresses on parcels with a digital delivery code | Thaiger News

Thailand to replace names and addresses on parcels with a digital delivery code

3 hours ago
Koh Samui officials linked to alleged ID card fraud | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Koh Samui officials linked to alleged ID card fraud

3 hours ago
Scam victim says one cop slept, another played games as she sought help | Thaiger Pattaya News

Scam victim says one cop slept, another played games as she sought help

3 hours ago
Lisa returns to The Tonight Show to talk SaWaDiKa and her new documentary | Thaiger Entertainment

Lisa returns to The Tonight Show to talk SaWaDiKa and her new documentary

4 hours ago
Thailand reviews citizenship rules amid foreign nominee concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand reviews citizenship rules amid foreign nominee concerns

4 hours ago
Chinese scam suspect held over 238m baht scam money trail | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chinese scam suspect held over 238m baht scam money trail

4 hours ago
Woman travels to Chiang Mai for love, finds her ‘pilot’ was AI | Thaiger News

Woman travels to Chiang Mai for love, finds her ‘pilot’ was AI

5 hours ago
British man allegedly swaps authentic Buriram United kit with fakes | Thaiger Thailand News

British man allegedly swaps authentic Buriram United kit with fakes

5 hours ago
Patong stylist chases tourist who skipped 4,000 baht braiding bill | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong stylist chases tourist who skipped 4,000 baht braiding bill

5 hours ago
Chinese scam gang paid 900,000 baht a month for Bangkok mansion to target victims in Japan | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese scam gang paid 900,000 baht a month for Bangkok mansion to target victims in Japan

6 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 17 September: heavy rain in 57 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 17 September: heavy rain in 57 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

8 hours ago
Asthma drug in your steak: Thai police break up network doping cattle with salbutamol | Thaiger News

Asthma drug in your steak: Thai police break up network doping cattle with salbutamol

20 hours ago
Chinese driver remains free 7 months after death of Thai-Swedish boy | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese driver remains free 7 months after death of Thai-Swedish boy

21 hours ago
Father seeks help after Lamphun teacher’s car injures son | Thaiger Thailand News

Father seeks help after Lamphun teacher’s car injures son

22 hours ago
Pattaya teenager says foreigner punches him after he offers help | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya teenager says foreigner punches him after he offers help

22 hours ago
Chiang Mai homebuyer finds skeleton inside foreclosed house | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai homebuyer finds skeleton inside foreclosed house

22 hours ago
Police raid 600 million baht tyre factory over Thai nominee shareholders | Thaiger Crime News

Police raid 600 million baht tyre factory over Thai nominee shareholders

23 hours ago
Bangkok plans 1,347 EV rubbish trucks to cut costs | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok plans 1,347 EV rubbish trucks to cut costs

23 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 18 to 20) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 18 to 20)

23 hours ago
Chinese gambling suspect arrested in Chon Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese gambling suspect arrested in Chon Buri

24 hours ago
Back to top button