Bangkok rail fares to be capped at 45 baht, with refunds for overpayment

Passengers on Bangkok’s electric rail network will pay no more than 45 baht a journey from 1 January 2027. Any excess will be refunded within three working days, under plans discussed by a government committee on Thursday.

The committee is chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn. It met for the first time to prepare for the launch of the common fare. The government says this will cut commuting costs and encourage more people to use public transport.

Under the scheme, passengers will pay an entry fee only once, even when transferring between lines run by different operators. The total fare for a single journey will be capped at 45 baht. It will apply to all electric rail lines in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces.

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Fares will initially be charged at the normal rate. Where the total exceeds 45 baht, the government will refund the difference to the passenger’s Pao Tang app account or the card used for travel. This refund will take place within three working days.

Contactless EMV payment, using credit cards, debit cards and the Mangmoom card, will be the main means of travel. Operators have been told to speed up the installation and upgrading of card readers. This is so the system is ready by the launch date.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, which oversees the BTS Green Line, was represented at the meeting by Deputy Governor Wisanu Subsompon. The BMA said it would share data with the Transport Ministry and the Department of Rail Transport. It will also help manage stations and surrounding areas during the rollout.

The committee also asked agencies to draw up rules for calculating fares and refunds. It will set out how passenger rights will be protected and complaints handled. Finally, it will run joint tests before the system goes live.

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The Cabinet approved the 17 to 45 baht fare structure in June. The Transport Ministry has previously said it expects the policy to require annual subsidies to compensate operators for lost revenue.

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