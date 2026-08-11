4 Bangkok private schools seek closure, 20 to 30 others nationwide shut down

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 11, 2026, 2:33 PM
1 minute read
4 Bangkok private schools seek closure, 20 to 30 others nationwide shut down | Thaiger
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Four private schools in Bangkok requested closure for the 2026 academic year, while an estimated 20 to 30 private schools nationwide are seeking to shut down amid economic crisis and declining birthrate.

Supaset Kanakul, President of the Association Board of Coordination and Promotion of Private Education (APPE), disclosed the figures following a meeting with the Ministry of Education chaired by Education Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong.

The meeting primarily focused on the welfare fund for private school teachers. Foreign teachers working at private schools have expressed interest in contributing to the fund so they can access its benefits.

Thai school closure
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However, no approval has yet been given for foreign teachers to join the welfare fund. The ministry said teachers must contribute to the fund for at least 10 years before becoming eligible for benefits, while most foreign teachers in Thailand work and remain in the country for an average of six to seven years.

The ministry also noted that relatively few foreign teachers had expressed interest in contributing to the fund. Prasert therefore instructed relevant departments to study the issue before any further decision is made.

The meeting also addressed private school closures. Supaset said four private schools in Bangkok had recently requested permission to close, while an estimated 20 to 30 schools across the country had requested closure for the 2026 academic year.

Private schools across Thailand closed
Photo by Ron Lach via Pexels

According to Supaset, the reported reasons included the economic crisis and declining birthrate. He added that some schools were also closing because of internal issues among their operators, while heirs at some schools had decided not to continue running the family businesses.

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Supaset assured parents and the public that plans would be completed before any closures were approved to transfer students to new schools and provide teachers and educational staff with their legal entitlements.

The Education Ministry is preparing to investigate whether additional private schools are planning to request closure for the 2026 academic year.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 11, 2026, 2:33 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.