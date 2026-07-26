Bangkok police shoot foreign man after stabbing rampage

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: July 26, 2026, 1:45 PM
1 minute read
Bangkok police shoot foreign man after stabbing rampage | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A foreign man was shot by police in Bangkok’s Suan Luang district on Friday, July 24, after allegedly stabbing an officer during a knife rampage that saw him threaten members of the public and attempt to smash shop windows.

Officers from Khlong Tan Police Station were called to Soi Phatthanakan 54 following reports that an unidentified man was chasing people while armed with a knife.

When patrol officers moved in to stop the suspect, he allegedly stabbed one of them. In response, police opened fire, striking the man once in the abdomen and twice in the thigh.

Rescue workers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation gave first aid at the scene before taking the injured suspect to hospital. The wounded officer was taken to the Police General Hospital for treatment.

Police have not released the suspect’s identity or nationality, and the investigation is ongoing.

Bangkok police shoot foreign man after stabbing rampage | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

In another separate incident, a Swedish man in Sisaket province suffered a fractured skull and serious head injuries after his Thai uncle in law attacked him with a knife, reportedly over the deaths of three chicks. The victim, 61 year old Jimmy, travelled to Bangkok to seek help from the non-profit group Saimai Survive, saying that despite filing a complaint with Khukhan Police Station, the suspect remains free and no compensation has been paid.

Jimmy said the dispute began after he accidentally ran over the chicks while driving to a nearby plantation, not realising what had happened until confronted by their owner, Weeraphon. When Jimmy tried to apologise, Weeraphon allegedly attacked him with a knife before relatives intervened. Jimmy needed 30 stitches and a week of hospital treatment, and says he still suffers numbness and memory problems. He believes older tensions between the families also contributed to the attack. Saimai Survive says it will help pursue legal action.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: July 26, 2026, 1:45 PM
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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.