Makkasan police say officers intend to give useful legal info to Laotian driver

Makkasan Police Station superintendent clarified the allegation of an unfair fine made by a Laotian driver, stating that officers talked about the traffic violation just to provide useful legal information to the foreign motorist.

The Laotian driver, Wattachak, shared dashcam footage of the incident with KhaoSod and spoke to the media yesterday, July 7, claiming he was ordered to pay a 500 baht fine by four to five traffic police officers in Bangkok, even though he did not break any laws.

According to Wattachak, he was stopped after making a left turn by an officer stationed at a nearby traffic booth. He said additional officers approached and informed him that the left turn violated traffic regulations.

Wattachak said he questioned the allegation because road markings in the lane permitted left turns, and he had seen other vehicles making the same manoeuvre.

The Laotian driver alleged that officers told him the offence carried a maximum fine of 4,000 baht, but reduced the amount to 500 baht. He said he eventually paid the money, adding that he did not receive a receipt or any official traffic document.

After discussing the incident with Thai friends, Wattachak said they told him he had not committed a traffic offence. He then decided to seek clarification, believing he may have been treated unfairly.

The case attracted widespread attention online, prompting Makkasan Police Station to issue a statement confirming that the officers shown in the footage were attached to the station.

According to the station, the incident took place at Marayat Dee Intersection near Royal City Avenue (RCA) in Bangkok.

Police said the vehicle was initially stopped because it carried a foreign registration plate. The station added that the officers involved have been instructed to remain on booth duties and avoid direct interaction with motorists until the investigation is completed.

Makkasan Police Station Superintendent Uramporn Khundatesamrit also confirmed with KhaoSod that motorists are permitted to turn left at the intersection. He said the incident may have resulted from a misunderstanding.

Uramporn explained that officers referred to the maximum 4,000 baht penalty only to provide general information about traffic offences rather than to threaten the driver with that amount. However, Uramporn did not specify what the 500-baht fine was for.

The superintendent added that he and other officials had attempted to contact Wattachak through Facebook but had not received a response. He said the purpose was to clarify the incident and improve understanding between both parties.

Although contact has not yet been established, Uramporn said the investigation will proceed and that a special committee has been appointed to examine the circumstances and ensure fairness for everyone involved.