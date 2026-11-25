Bangkok police rescued a Chinese woman who was attempting to jump from a seventh-floor hotel window in the Rama VI Road area yesterday, November 24, following a reported argument with her boyfriend.

Bang Sue Police Station received a report that the woman was threatening to take her own life at the hotel. Police, firefighters and rescue workers were dispatched to the scene.

Officers arrived to find the woman positioned at the edge of a seventh-floor window, speaking incoherently and at risk of falling.

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Bang Sue Police coordinated the rescue with help from a Chinese-speaking police officer and a language teacher, who spoke to the woman through a video call to calm her down.

When an opportunity arose, two officers approached, grabbed her arms and pulled her back through the window into the hotel room.

The rescue was successful, and the woman suffered only minor injuries.

Rescue workers administered first aid before taking her to Phyathai Phaholyothin Hospital for medical treatment and mental health care.

According to the initial investigation, the woman had been distressed by problems in her relationship after arguing with her boyfriend earlier that morning.

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The man reportedly disappeared following the argument, leaving her increasingly distressed before she attempted to jump from the hotel window.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

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