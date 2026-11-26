Thailand’s Tourist Police met Korean business owners, residents and tourists in Bangkok’s Korean Town yesterday, November 25, to discuss visitor safety and ways to improve police assistance.

Tourist Police Commissioner Phongsayam Meekanthong led the visit to the Korean community in Sukhumvit at 5pm, accompanied by South Korean Consul General Youngsoo Park and representatives from the Korean embassy.

The group visited shops throughout Korean Town and spoke directly with business owners, residents and visitors about problems they encounter in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Discussions covered tourist safety, access to assistance and suggestions for improving police services.

Phongsayam said feedback from the community would help Tourist Police identify local concerns and work with relevant agencies to address them more effectively.

The initiative forms part of the government’s efforts to restore tourist confidence by improving safety, preventing scams targeting visitors and making assistance easier to access.

It also supports the Tourism and Sports Ministry’s Safety Everywhere initiative and the national police policy of community-based policing, including greater use of technology and artificial intelligence.

Tourist Police are also promoting their Your First Friend approach, which aims to make officers more accessible and build trust among foreign visitors.

The meeting was intended to strengthen cooperation between Tourist Police, South Korean diplomatic representatives, the Korean association and local businesses.

Police said the partnerships would help improve services for Korean residents and tourists while supporting wider efforts to promote Thailand as a safe travel destination.

Related news