Thai man accuses police of assaulting him at station in Bangkok

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 28, 2026, 2:18 PM
2 minutes read
Thai man accuses police of assaulting him at station in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ Taladlangnews - ตลาดล่างนิวส์

Police at Bang Mod Police Station in Bangkok denied allegations that officers assaulted a Thai man following an argument and arrest outside a food stall on October 25.

The family of a man identified only as Ek contacted news agencies to seek clarification from the station, alleging that several officers unlawfully assaulted him inside an investigation room. The family said he suffered multiple wounds and bruises across his body.

According to the family, the incident occurred at 10.48pm on October 25 outside a food stall on Rama 2 Road, where Ek was drinking with friends.

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A patrol officer from Bang Mod Police Station stopped at the stall to buy food. Ek, who was reportedly intoxicated, asked to sit on the officer’s motorcycle for a photograph, but the officer refused and told him not to touch the vehicle.

Thai man and police argued outside food stall
Photo via Facebook/ Taladlangnews – ตลาดล่างนิวส์

An argument followed. Footage circulated online showed the officer pushing Ek to the ground, restraining his arms, handcuffing him and kicking him before taking him to the police station.

Ek alleged that two or three additional officers assaulted him in an investigation room at the station. He said the officers switched off the lights, preventing others from seeing what happened and leaving him unable to defend himself.

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Ek’s mother, Sukanya Wong-aphai, said she initially expected her son to be released once he had sobered up. However, she later learned from his friend that Ek had been badly beaten and admitted to hospital.

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Sukanya said her son had sustained a cracked bone beneath his right eye, rib pain and marks on both wrists from the handcuffs. She argued that officers should have charged him if he had committed an offence rather than physically assaulting him.

Police deny beating man in custody
Photo via Facebook/ Taladlangnews – ตลาดล่างนิวส์

Bang Mod Police Station Superintendent Sonchai Phunphon denied that officers assaulted Ek and presented the station’s security camera footage in support of his account.

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The footage showed two officers escorting Ek into the station at 12.39am on October 26. Ek entered through the car park behind the station, walked past the investigation room and proceeded directly to a cell on the second floor.

Sonchai said Ek’s facial and bodily injuries occurred during the struggle at the time of his arrest. However, the security footage was not clear enough to show the injuries.

Despite denying the allegations, Sonchai said the station would allow Ek’s family to provide further clarification and file a complaint to ensure both parties received fair treatment.

He also instructed the patrol officer seen in the footage to prepare a written account of the incident for him. Sonchai added that his team would review the available security camera footage to examine the accounts given by both sides.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 28, 2026, 2:18 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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