Bangkok police close 16 roads for royal cremation rehearsals

Photo courtesy of komchadluek

Bangkok police have closed 16 roads around the Grand Palace and Sanam Luang today, Saturday, October 31, for rehearsals of the royal cremation processions for Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, and are urging drivers to use 19 detour routes.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau said the rehearsals for processions 1, 2, 3 and 6 will run from 6.30am to 7.30pm, with roads closed according to the timing of each procession.

Police advised the public to plan ahead, allow extra travel time and follow traffic officers’ instructions.

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Processions 1, 2 and 3 (morning)

Rehearsals run from 6.30am to 12 noon.

Procession 1 (7am to 9am): Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall to Wat Pho, along Maha Rat and Tha Wang roads.

Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall to Wat Pho, along Maha Rat and Tha Wang roads. Procession 2 (7.30am to 10am): Wat Pho to Sanam Luang, along Sanam Chai and Ratchadamnoen Nai roads.

Wat Pho to Sanam Luang, along Sanam Chai and Ratchadamnoen Nai roads. Procession 3 (10am to 11.30am): around the Royal Crematorium at Sanam Luang.

Traffic will be controlled on these 16 roads:

Na Hap Phoei

Lak Mueang

Maha Rat

Tha Wang

Chetuphon

Sethakan

Phra Phiphit

Sanam Chai

Ratchadamnoen Nai

Phra Chan

Na Phra That

Na Phra Lan

Ratchini

Charoen Krung, from the Army Reserve Command roundabout to Saphan Mon junction

Kalayanamaitri

Soi Saranrom

Police recommend these 19 detours:

Tanao

Fueang Nakhon

Thi Thong

Din So

Chakkraphet

Tri Phet

Chakkrawat

Krung Kasem

Charoen Krung, from Saphan Mon junction

Phahurat

Burapha

Bamrung Mueang, from Si Kak Sao Ching Cha junction

Ratchadamnoen Klang

Luang

Lan Luang

Nakhon Sawan

Worachak

Chakkraphong

Somdet Phra Pinklao

Procession 6 (afternoon and evening)

Police said the rehearsal will be held in stages:

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1pm to 5pm: along Ratchini Road.

along Ratchini Road. 5pm to 6pm: Army Reserve Command to the Grand Palace, along Sanam Chai and Na Phra Lan roads.

Army Reserve Command to the Grand Palace, along Sanam Chai and Na Phra Lan roads. 6pm to 6.30pm: Grand Palace to Wat Ratchabophit, along Na Phra Lan, Kalayanamaitri and Atsadang roads.

Grand Palace to Wat Ratchabophit, along Na Phra Lan, Kalayanamaitri and Atsadang roads. 6.30pm to 7.30pm: Wat Ratchabophit to Wat Bowonniwet, along Atsadang, Ratchabophit, Fueang Nakhon, Bamrung Mueang, Kalayanamaitri, Sanam Chai, Ratchadamnoen Nai, Ratchadamnoen Klang, Din So and Phra Sumen roads.

Wat Ratchabophit to Wat Bowonniwet, along Atsadang, Ratchabophit, Fueang Nakhon, Bamrung Mueang, Kalayanamaitri, Sanam Chai, Ratchadamnoen Nai, Ratchadamnoen Klang, Din So and Phra Sumen roads. 7.30pm to 8pm: Wat Bowonniwet to the Royal Thai Army headquarters, along Prachathipatai Road.

Traffic will be controlled on 16 roads:

Na Hap Phoei

Lak Mueang

Tha Wang

Sanam Chai

Ratchadamnoen Nai

Ratchadamnoen Klang (inbound)

Na Phra That

Na Phra Lan

Ratchini

Somdet Phra Pinklao (inbound)

Charoen Krung, from the Army Reserve Command roundabout to Saphan Mon junction

Kalayanamaitri

Soi Saranrom

Din So

Phra Sumen

Atsadang, from Pan Phiphop junction to Saphan Mon junction

Police recommend these 23 detours:

Maha Rat

Chetuphon

Sethakan

Phra Phiphit

Phra Chan

Tanao

Fueang Nakhon

Thi Thong

Chakkraphet

Tri Phet

Chakkrawat

Krung Kasem

Charoen Krung, from Saphan Mon junction

Phahurat

Burapha

Bamrung Mueang, from Si Kak Sao Ching Cha junction

Ratchadamnoen Klang (outbound)

Luang

Lan Luang

Nakhon Sawan

Worachak

Chakkraphong

Somdet Phra Pinklao (outbound)

Visiting the Grand Palace

The Temple of the Emerald Buddha (Wat Phra Kaew) and the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall remain open for the public to pay respects to Queen Sirikit’s body.

Visitors can drop off passengers and park along Phra Athit Road, from the foot of Phra Pinklao Bridge on the Phra Nakhon side to Phra Sumen Fort, except at zebra crossings.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity, needs route information or wants to report a traffic accident can call the traffic hotline on 1197, open 24 hours.