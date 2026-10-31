Bangkok police close 16 roads for royal cremation rehearsals

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 31, 2026, 9:48 AM
2 minutes read
Bangkok police close 16 roads for royal cremation rehearsals
Photo courtesy of komchadluek

Bangkok police have closed 16 roads around the Grand Palace and Sanam Luang today, Saturday, October 31, for rehearsals of the royal cremation processions for Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, and are urging drivers to use 19 detour routes.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau said the rehearsals for processions 1, 2, 3 and 6 will run from 6.30am to 7.30pm, with roads closed according to the timing of each procession.

Police advised the public to plan ahead, allow extra travel time and follow traffic officers’ instructions.

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Processions 1, 2 and 3 (morning)

Rehearsals run from 6.30am to 12 noon.

  • Procession 1 (7am to 9am): Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall to Wat Pho, along Maha Rat and Tha Wang roads.
  • Procession 2 (7.30am to 10am): Wat Pho to Sanam Luang, along Sanam Chai and Ratchadamnoen Nai roads.
  • Procession 3 (10am to 11.30am): around the Royal Crematorium at Sanam Luang.

Traffic will be controlled on these 16 roads:

  • Na Hap Phoei
  • Lak Mueang
  • Maha Rat
  • Tha Wang
  • Chetuphon
  • Sethakan
  • Phra Phiphit
  • Sanam Chai
  • Ratchadamnoen Nai
  • Phra Chan
  • Na Phra That
  • Na Phra Lan
  • Ratchini
  • Charoen Krung, from the Army Reserve Command roundabout to Saphan Mon junction
  • Kalayanamaitri
  • Soi Saranrom

Police recommend these 19 detours:

  • Tanao
  • Fueang Nakhon
  • Thi Thong
  • Din So
  • Chakkraphet
  • Tri Phet
  • Chakkrawat
  • Krung Kasem
  • Charoen Krung, from Saphan Mon junction
  • Phahurat
  • Burapha
  • Bamrung Mueang, from Si Kak Sao Ching Cha junction
  • Ratchadamnoen Klang
  • Luang
  • Lan Luang
  • Nakhon Sawan
  • Worachak
  • Chakkraphong
  • Somdet Phra Pinklao

Procession 6 (afternoon and evening)

Police said the rehearsal will be held in stages:

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  • 1pm to 5pm: along Ratchini Road.
  • 5pm to 6pm: Army Reserve Command to the Grand Palace, along Sanam Chai and Na Phra Lan roads.
  • 6pm to 6.30pm: Grand Palace to Wat Ratchabophit, along Na Phra Lan, Kalayanamaitri and Atsadang roads.
  • 6.30pm to 7.30pm: Wat Ratchabophit to Wat Bowonniwet, along Atsadang, Ratchabophit, Fueang Nakhon, Bamrung Mueang, Kalayanamaitri, Sanam Chai, Ratchadamnoen Nai, Ratchadamnoen Klang, Din So and Phra Sumen roads.
  • 7.30pm to 8pm: Wat Bowonniwet to the Royal Thai Army headquarters, along Prachathipatai Road.

Traffic will be controlled on 16 roads:

  • Na Hap Phoei
  • Lak Mueang
  • Tha Wang
  • Sanam Chai
  • Ratchadamnoen Nai
  • Ratchadamnoen Klang (inbound)
  • Na Phra That
  • Na Phra Lan
  • Ratchini
  • Somdet Phra Pinklao (inbound)
  • Charoen Krung, from the Army Reserve Command roundabout to Saphan Mon junction
  • Kalayanamaitri
  • Soi Saranrom
  • Din So
  • Phra Sumen
  • Atsadang, from Pan Phiphop junction to Saphan Mon junction

Police recommend these 23 detours:

  • Maha Rat
  • Chetuphon
  • Sethakan
  • Phra Phiphit
  • Phra Chan
  • Tanao
  • Fueang Nakhon
  • Thi Thong
  • Chakkraphet
  • Tri Phet
  • Chakkrawat
  • Krung Kasem
  • Charoen Krung, from Saphan Mon junction
  • Phahurat
  • Burapha
  • Bamrung Mueang, from Si Kak Sao Ching Cha junction
  • Ratchadamnoen Klang (outbound)
  • Luang
  • Lan Luang
  • Nakhon Sawan
  • Worachak
  • Chakkraphong
  • Somdet Phra Pinklao (outbound)

Visiting the Grand Palace

The Temple of the Emerald Buddha (Wat Phra Kaew) and the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall remain open for the public to pay respects to Queen Sirikit’s body.

Visitors can drop off passengers and park along Phra Athit Road, from the foot of Phra Pinklao Bridge on the Phra Nakhon side to Phra Sumen Fort, except at zebra crossings.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity, needs route information or wants to report a traffic accident can call the traffic hotline on 1197, open 24 hours.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 31, 2026, 9:48 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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