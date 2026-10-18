Bangkok police catch drunk Laotian driver with fake licence

Photo courtesy of MGR Online

Traffic police in Bangkok arrested a Laotian man for drink driving with a fake Thai driving licence at a checkpoint on Rama II Road on October 16.

Police announced the arrest yesterday, October 17. The Traffic Police Division had set up an alcohol checkpoint in Bang Mot subdistrict, Chom Thong district, and stopped a pickup truck at about 1.40am. Officers asked to see the driver’s licence because he appeared suspicious.

The driver, who gave his name as Ning, handed over a lifetime private car licence issued to a Thai man. He told officers he was the person named on it. His real name is not known.

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Police checked the 13 digit ID number on the licence and found the photo did not match the civil registration record.

Ning then told police he had bought the licence in Si Sa Ket province for 2,000 baht (US$60) and had his own photo placed on it. He admitted he is Lao and could not show any identity documents.

A breath test showed 146 milligrams percent alcohol. The legal limit for most drivers in Thailand is 50 milligrams percent.

Police charged him with forging and using official documents, entering and staying in Thailand without permission, and drink driving. The licence was seized as evidence, and he was handed to Bang Mot Police Station investigators for legal proceedings.

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