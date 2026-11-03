Bangkok police arrest iPhone thief within 35 minutes of report

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 3, 2026, 3:29 PM
1 minute read
Bangkok police arrest iPhone thief within 35 minutes of report
Photo via Facebook: Thaipolice

Police arrested a man outside the Lido cinema in Bangkok 35 minutes after a phone was stolen from a gaming shop at MBK shopping centre, using CCTV footage to track him down.

The theft was reported to Pathum Wan Police Station at around 11.30pm on November 1, after a customer discovered that an iPhone 11 Pro and its charging accessories had gone missing from a backpack while they were playing games at a shop in MBK.

Investigators reviewed CCTV footage from the shop and spotted a man dressed entirely in black taking the belongings before leaving the area.

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Bangkok police arrest a phone thief within 35 minutes after CCTV footage helps track a stolen iPhone from a gaming shop to Lido cinema.
Photo via Facebook: Thaipolice

Police then traced the man’s movements and located someone matching his description walking outside Lido cinema in Pathum Wan district.

The man, identified as 34 year old Krit, was stopped and searched at around 12.05am yesterday, November 2, just 35 minutes after the theft was reported.

Officers found a grey Apple iPhone 11 Pro, a charging cable and adapter inside a black shoulder bag he was carrying. The bag was also seized as evidence.

Bangkok police arrest a phone thief within 35 minutes after CCTV footage helps track a stolen iPhone from a gaming shop to Lido cinema.
Photo via Facebook: Thaipolice

During initial questioning, Krit reportedly admitted taking the items from the gaming shop at MBK. The victim subsequently identified the recovered belongings as their property.

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Krit was charged with theft at night and taken to Pathum Wan Police Station, along with the seized items, for further legal proceedings.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 3, 2026, 3:29 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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