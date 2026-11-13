Bangkok renters set to register pets without landlord consent

Bangkok renters would be able to register their pets without written consent from their landlord under a change to the city’s pet registration rules, which Governor Chadchart Sittipunt ordered yesterday, November 12.

The amendment still needs a public hearing and approval from the Bangkok Metropolitan Council, and the pet control ordinance is due to be enforced from January 10, 2027.

Under the ordinance, which the city enacted in 2024, tenants must hand in written permission from the property owner before district offices can microchip and register an animal.

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Chadchart said this letter has been the main reason officials could not complete registrations, as many tenants could not obtain one.

The Health Department will draft the amendment, and the city plans to hold a public hearing within 60 days before it sends the draft to the council for approval. According to reports, the limits on how many animals a household may keep, which depend on the size of the home, would stay in place.

The city has registered 156,729 dogs and cats in total since registration opened, including 62,003 recorded as over the household limit. Owners who already kept animals before the rules took effect may keep them above the limit as long as they register them.

The city first raised the landlord consent problem in January, when the council approved Chadchart’s request to push back enforcement of the pet ordinance by a year, from January 10, 2026, to January 10, 2027.

Renters had objected to the consent clause at the time, and the city said it would review it along with other obstacles to registration. Chadchart said the current ordinance still applies until it is amended, and that registration remains open.

Owners must microchip and register a dog or cat within 120 days of its birth or within 30 days of taking it in, and fines for not doing so can reach 25,000 baht. Under the existing limits, condo units and rented rooms of up to 80 square metres may keep one dog or cat.