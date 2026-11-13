Bangkok renters set to register pets without landlord consent

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 13, 2026, 2:49 PM
1 minute read
Bangkok renters set to register pets without landlord consent
Pet cat with a BMA ID card | Photo via Facebook/BMA

Bangkok renters would be able to register their pets without written consent from their landlord under a change to the city’s pet registration rules, which Governor Chadchart Sittipunt ordered yesterday, November 12.

The amendment still needs a public hearing and approval from the Bangkok Metropolitan Council, and the pet control ordinance is due to be enforced from January 10, 2027.

Under the ordinance, which the city enacted in 2024, tenants must hand in written permission from the property owner before district offices can microchip and register an animal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chadchart said this letter has been the main reason officials could not complete registrations, as many tenants could not obtain one.

The Health Department will draft the amendment, and the city plans to hold a public hearing within 60 days before it sends the draft to the council for approval. According to reports, the limits on how many animals a household may keep, which depend on the size of the home, would stay in place.

Bangkok renters set to register pets without landlord consent | News by Thaiger
Photo via Pixelshot

The city has registered 156,729 dogs and cats in total since registration opened, including 62,003 recorded as over the household limit. Owners who already kept animals before the rules took effect may keep them above the limit as long as they register them.

The city first raised the landlord consent problem in January, when the council approved Chadchart’s request to push back enforcement of the pet ordinance by a year, from January 10, 2026, to January 10, 2027.

Related Articles

Renters had objected to the consent clause at the time, and the city said it would review it along with other obstacles to registration. Chadchart said the current ordinance still applies until it is amended, and that registration remains open.

Owners must microchip and register a dog or cat within 120 days of its birth or within 30 days of taking it in, and fines for not doing so can reach 25,000 baht. Under the existing limits, condo units and rented rooms of up to 80 square metres may keep one dog or cat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 13, 2026, 2:49 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
Latest Thailand News
Taiwanese man wanted on 15 warrants, including murder, arrested in Pattaya Pattaya News

Taiwanese man wanted on 15 warrants, including murder, arrested in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Schoolchildren toss live grenade around before teachers intervene Thailand News

Schoolchildren toss live grenade around before teachers intervene

1 hour ago
Husband suspects land dispute as motive after wife shot dead on motorcycle Crime News

Husband suspects land dispute as motive after wife shot dead on motorcycle

3 hours ago
Prosecutors drop gambling and secret society charges against Inspector Sua Crime News

Prosecutors drop gambling and secret society charges against Inspector Sua

3 hours ago
Nonthaburi man pulls knife on Indian rider after road dispute Crime News

Nonthaburi man pulls knife on Indian rider after road dispute

3 hours ago
Thailand plans to ban power banks above 43,200mAh on all train systems Transport News

Thailand plans to ban power banks above 43,200mAh on all train systems

3 hours ago
Nigerian man held in Nonthaburi over romance scam and overstay Crime News

Nigerian man held in Nonthaburi over romance scam and overstay

4 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (November 14 to 15) Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (November 14 to 15)

4 hours ago
South African woman plans Phuket trip to find missing father Phuket News

South African woman plans Phuket trip to find missing father

4 hours ago
10,000 year old rock paintings found in Khon Kaen Thailand News

10,000 year old rock paintings found in Khon Kaen

5 hours ago
DSI denies dropping Shuffle.com investigation linked to Thai MP&#8217;s husband Crime News

DSI denies dropping Shuffle.com investigation linked to Thai MP’s husband

5 hours ago
Thailand’s flag carrier slips into the red amid fuel cost crisis Business News

Thailand’s flag carrier slips into the red amid fuel cost crisis

5 hours ago
British man throws cocaine from Pattaya condo during police raid Pattaya News

British man throws cocaine from Pattaya condo during police raid

5 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 13 November: heavy rain in 15 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 13 November: heavy rain in 15 provinces

8 hours ago
Chinese gambling website suspect arrested at Bangkok convenience store Bangkok News

Chinese gambling website suspect arrested at Bangkok convenience store

21 hours ago
Thailand weighs deportation for foreigners importing toxic waste Thailand News

Thailand weighs deportation for foreigners importing toxic waste

21 hours ago
Burj Khalifa developer plans US billion Bangkok project, eyes world&#8217;s tallest tower Business News

Burj Khalifa developer plans US$5 billion Bangkok project, eyes world’s tallest tower

22 hours ago
Thailand raises import duties up to 30% on overseas online purchases Business News

Thailand raises import duties up to 30% on overseas online purchases

22 hours ago
Yi Peng Festival 2026 in Chiang Mai: Everything you need to know Things To Do

Yi Peng Festival 2026 in Chiang Mai: Everything you need to know

22 hours ago
Chiang Mai mayor among 79 suspects in major fake ID crackdown Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai mayor among 79 suspects in major fake ID crackdown

23 hours ago
Udon Thani woman attacks husband after finding him on phone sex call Crime News

Udon Thani woman attacks husband after finding him on phone sex call

23 hours ago
Chinese tourist says fellow nationals scammed her out of 400,000 baht Bangkok News

Chinese tourist says fellow nationals scammed her out of 400,000 baht

24 hours ago
Russian man held with 40,000 baht linked to call centre scam Pattaya News

Russian man held with 40,000 baht linked to call centre scam

24 hours ago
CAAT addresses soaring Chiang Mai flight prices ahead of festival Aviation News

CAAT addresses soaring Chiang Mai flight prices ahead of festival

1 day ago
Former police volunteer arrested in Pattaya over drug-planting, extortion Pattaya News

Former police volunteer arrested in Pattaya over drug-planting, extortion

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleChinese gambling website suspect arrested at Bangkok convenience store