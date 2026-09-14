Bangkok Parliament canteen damaged after ceiling gives way

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 14, 2026, 9:46 AM
1 minute read
Bangkok Parliament canteen damaged after ceiling gives way | Thaiger
Photo via KhaoSod

A ceiling collapsed in the canteen of the Parliament building in Bangkok yesterday, September 13, damaging tables and chairs below. No injuries were reported as the incident occurred during a holiday, when government officials and staff were not using the area.

The collapse occurred in the canteen on the B2 floor of the Parliament building, damaging the dining furniture underneath.

According to Channel 3, the canteen is normally a busy area used by MPs, senators, civil servants, parliamentary employees and other political figures for breaks and lunch. The report said several people could have been injured had the collapse occurred on a weekday when the area was in use.

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Parliament ceiling collapse
Photo via KhaoSod

Following the incident, relevant officials and engineers from the Parliament building inspected the damaged area and began investigating the cause. Possible factors under consideration include structural problems, moisture and deteriorated materials.

Amorn Pimarnmas, President of the Structural Engineers Association of Thailand and a professor at the Faculty of Engineering at Kasetsart University, said the collapse could have resulted from several factors.

These included a water leak or moisture, low-quality ceiling panels, problems with ceiling panel installation, excessive weight or a lack of maintenance. Amorn urged Parliament officials to inspect all areas of the building to help prevent similar incidents in the future.

Parliament building issues
Photo via KhaoSod

Channel 3 reported that Parliament officials planned to temporarily restrict access to the affected area while repairs and further safety inspections were carried out. The canteen was expected to undergo inspection and repairs before normal operations resumed today, September 14.

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The Parliament building was constructed in 2013 at a reported cost of around 20 billion baht. The building has previously experienced water leaks and water accumulation in several areas during periods of heavy rain.

The repeated problems have prompted questions from members of the public about the value of the construction budget. Some have also called on the government to seek responsibility from the construction contractor, Sino-Thai Engineering & Construction Public Company Limited (STECON).

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul previously commented on problems affecting the Parliament building when he was serving as deputy prime minister and interior minister. He said deterioration was to be expected because the building is used by tens of thousands of people.

Parliament canteen ceiling collapse
Photo via KhaoSod
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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 14, 2026, 9:46 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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