Bangkok has opened an online krathong for people who cannot get to the water on Tuesday, November 24, and the site stays open until 11.59pm. It offers 37 scenes to float a digital krathong in, 35 of them the city’s own parks.

The Environment Department runs it, and the entry point is the city’s Greener Bangkok site, whose front page carries a Loy Krathong panel linking out to a separate address, loykrathong.bangkok.go.th, where the activity opened at 5am.

The process has five steps: a visitor opens Greener Bangkok in a phone browser, scrolls to the Loy Krathong panel and enters the activity, then picks a park. The last two are choosing one of the krathong designs and typing a wish, then pressing the button that floats it.

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The 37 scenes are the 35 parks plus Khlong Prem Prachakon and ICONSIAM. The page keeps two counters, one for every krathong floated anywhere and one for the scene on screen, and shortly after midday on November 24 the running total stood at 820.

The site is in Thai only, with no English option, although the steps are mostly pictures and the single field anyone types into is the wish.

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For those who would rather go out, the same department is opening 35 parks in 22 districts, each from its normal opening time until midnight. Lumpini Park in Pathum Wan, Chatuchak Park, Benchakitti and Benjasiri in Khlong Toei and Santichaiprakan in Phra Nakhon are on the list.

Woranuch Suaikhakhao, who directs the Environment Department, chaired a meeting on November 23 and told every unit to have those parks ready. She asked for pond water levels to be checked against the safety mark, for enough lighting, and for the utilities to be working. She also told staff to press the request that people leave bread and foam krathong at home, to protect water quality and the ecosystem inside the parks.

The city wants krathong made from materials that break down, such as banana trunk or banana leaf. It has asked people to leave out bread and fish-food krathong because the park ponds are closed systems, so whatever the fish do not eat rots in the water. One krathong per family is the other request.

Inside the parks, nobody may light, release or sell sky lanterns, fireworks or firecrackers of any kind, and alcohol may not be sold or drunk there. Anyone who breaks those rules faces prosecution.

The Department of Disease Control recorded 3,314 fireworks injuries between 2023 and 2025 and asked people to keep away from them this year. The Bangkok Culture Council and the Culture Ministry are holding celebrations at six venues from 4pm, Santichaiprakan among them.

The government expects the festival to bring in about 6 billion baht in tourism revenue, an 8% rise on the same period last year.

The online site closes at 11.59pm, one minute before the parks do.

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