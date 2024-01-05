Bangkok on alert as dust season brings severe air pollution

The Pollution Control Department issued a statement signalling the advent of the dust season in Bangkok and its vicinity, cautioning residents about heightened air pollution levels expected from January 5 to 12. The announcement, made by the Communication Centre for Solving Air Pollution Problems and spearheaded by Director-General Preeyaporn Suwannakes, comes in response to a concerning uptick in air pollution.

Recent data indicates a shift in air quality, with Bangkok’s air quality index showing signs of improvement as it transitions from red to green. However, the western regions are now experiencing deteriorating conditions. This change has been attributed to an increase in detected hot spots, particularly in the northeastern areas, which have been affected by prevailing winds carrying particulate matter towards the west.

The Thai Meteorological Department projected a period of significantly reduced air circulation during the specified dates. The lack of ventilation, coupled with unregulated urban dust sources, is likely to exacerbate the accumulation of particulates in the atmosphere over Bangkok and its surrounding regions. Consequently, there is a pressing need for stringent control measures against open burning practices.

Satellite imagery preceding the turn of the year revealed approximately 200 hot spots, a figure that has alarmingly surged to 1,200 post-new year celebrations. The majority of these hot spots have been identified in rice fields and other agricultural zones.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives is now under scrutiny from the Pollution Control Department to address these concerns promptly. The aim is to either curb the burning activities or manage them more effectively to mitigate the impact on air quality.

In a proactive step, the Pollution Control Department also reached out to provincial governors, urging them to take preventive measures. Daily communications are being dispatched to each province, highlighting the identified hot spots and providing guidance on control measures. This strategy is intended to tackle the pollution at its source, thereby reducing the risk to areas downwind.

The general public has not been left out of the Pollution Control Department’s comprehensive response plan. Citizens are encouraged to report any instances of uncontrolled burning or excessive smoke. Moreover, the public is advised to stay informed on the air quality status by using the Air4Thai application and to adopt personal protective measures such as wearing masks to safeguard their health against the perils of dust inhalation, reported News.ch7.