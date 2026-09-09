Bangkok oil leak contained as crews search for source

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 9, 2026, 4:23 PM
2 minutes read
Bangkok oil leak contained as crews search for source | Thaiger
Photo via BMA/Facebook

An oil leak in Bangkok is under investigation after residents reported a strong fuel smell and oil was discovered inside drains near Rama III Road, prompting emergency containment measures and safety monitoring.

The contamination was found around Chuea Phloeng Road and beneath the Rama III elevated road, near the boundary between Khlong Toei and Yan Nawa districts. Residents reported the smell on September 7, with initial inspections confirming oil inside the drainage system.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt visited the area that night with officials from the Khlong Toei and Yan Nawa district offices, the Department of Drainage and Sewerage and the Pollution Control Department.

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Bangkok oil leak contained as crews search for source | News by Thaiger
Photo via BMA/Facebook

Crews placed oil-absorbent booms inside the drainage system to prevent the contamination from spreading and began removing the affected liquid. Volatile organic compounds in the surrounding air were also monitored because of the potential fire and health risks.

By the following morning, oil remained inside sections of the underground drainage network, and a strong smell could still be detected. Bangkok officials initially considered several possible causes, including illegal dumping or a leak from another system connected to the drains.

Chadchart said today, September 9, that approximately 20,000 litres of water mixed with oil had since been pumped from the drains. An initial estimate suggested that oil accounted for around 20% of the mixture, or about 4,000 litres, although laboratory results are still required to confirm the amount.

Bangkok oil leak contained as crews search for source | News by Thaiger
Photo via BMA/Facebook

The affected section has been contained to around 50 metres of drainage pipe, covering an estimated 1,000 square metres. Sandbags have been used to block both ends of the contaminated section, while the recovered liquid is being sent for separation and disposal.

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Officials said the contamination had not spread into public waterways. The amount of oil remaining in the drainage system and the strength of the smell have also decreased since pumping and containment work began.

Investigators are now examining whether the oil leak originated from an underground fuel pipeline near the affected drains.

Chadchart said two pipelines, each buried around 2 metres underground and around 14 inches in diameter, run through the area. The system has been operating for more than 30 years and carries several types of petroleum products.

However, Chadchart stressed that a pipeline leak remains only a hypothesis and the exact source has not been confirmed.

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Pipeline pressure was reduced after the contamination was discovered, and officials observed that the amount of oil entering the drainage system subsequently decreased. Engineers began excavating around the suspected area today to inspect the pipes and identify whether either has been damaged.

Officials continue to monitor fuel vapours and the lower explosive limit, or LEL, around the clock. Current measurements remain within safe levels, and there has been no indication that nearby communities need to be evacuated.

Bangkok oil leak contained as crews search for source | News by Thaiger
Photo via BMA/Facebook

Residents have nevertheless been asked not to smoke, light fires or carry out activities that could create sparks near drains in the affected area. People who notice a strong fuel smell inside buildings are advised to improve ventilation, while children, older people and those with respiratory conditions should take additional precautions.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Energy Ministry, Pollution Control Department and petroleum specialists are continuing to investigate the source while monitoring the surrounding communities.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 9, 2026, 4:23 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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