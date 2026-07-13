At least 27 killed in fire at nightclub in Lat Phrao area of Bangkok

A fire at a nightclub in Bangkok‘s Lat Phrao district claimed at least 27 lives and injured 63 others late last night, July 12, prompting a large-scale emergency response and an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

Firefighters and rescue workers from the Sutthisan area were called to Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao Nightclub in Soi Lat Phrao 1, near Lat Phrao Intersection, at around midnight after receiving reports of a fire.

According to emergency responders, the blaze had spread rapidly by the time crews arrived. The first injured person was found outside the venue as firefighters began tackling the fire. Additional crews from Phahonyothin, Huai Khwang and Phaya Thai were deployed after the initial response proved insufficient.

The fire was brought under control at about 12.30am. Rescue teams then entered the building and found numerous people trapped inside. Officials confirmed that at least 27 people died at the scene.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt later visited the site to monitor the response and inspect the damage.

Chadchart said a total of 90 people, including customers, musicians and nightclub employees, were affected by the incident. Of those, 27 were confirmed dead, while 63 were injured. Twenty-two of the injured were reported to be in critical condition.

According to Chadchart and rescue personnel, many of the victims were found in bathrooms and near two emergency exits.

The governor said investigators found obstructions near both fire exits, which may have made it more difficult for people to escape. He stressed that the circumstances would be examined as part of the official investigation.

Chadchart said the venue was last inspected in April At that time, had two emergency exits, emergency lighting and fire extinguishers that met legal requirements.

However, he said conditions observed after the fire differed from those recorded during the inspection. Investigators found a table selling candies positioned near one emergency exit, while various objects had been stored near another exit in the kitchen area.

The governor also said the business was licensed as a restaurant with live music rather than a nightclub. Under its licence, it was permitted to operate until midnight. Authorities will investigate whether the venue complied with the conditions of its operating permit.

According to KhaoSod, the owner of the venue was injured in the fire and is expected to be questioned once his condition improves.

One survivor told social media personality Guntouch “Gun” Pongpaiboonwet that she noticed the smell of gas five to 10 minutes before the fire started. Her sister had done to the bathroom at the time, and she remains missing.

A singer who performed regularly at the venue told ThaiRath that he noticed smoke coming from an electrical switchboard above another band member shortly before the fire.

He said the band immediately attempted to evacuate after seeing the smoke. According to the singer, the electricity then failed before the fire spread through the building. Two members, including his girlfriend, were among those who died.

The singer revealed that his band had 11 members and had performed at the venue for more than a year. The venue had experienced power outages in the past, leading him to suspect an electrical fault. He also said lighters, birthday candles and other ignition sources were prohibited inside the venue.

The cause of the Bangkok nightclub fire remains under investigation.