At least 27 killed in fire at nightclub in Lat Phrao area of Bangkok

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 13, 2026, 9:47 AM
2 minutes read
At least 27 killed in fire at nightclub in Lat Phrao area of Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ Fire & Rescue Thailand

A fire at a nightclub in Bangkok‘s Lat Phrao district claimed at least 27 lives and injured 63 others late last night, July 12, prompting a large-scale emergency response and an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

Firefighters and rescue workers from the Sutthisan area were called to Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao Nightclub in Soi Lat Phrao 1, near Lat Phrao Intersection, at around midnight after receiving reports of a fire.

According to emergency responders, the blaze had spread rapidly by the time crews arrived. The first injured person was found outside the venue as firefighters began tackling the fire. Additional crews from Phahonyothin, Huai Khwang and Phaya Thai were deployed after the initial response proved insufficient.

The fire was brought under control at about 12.30am. Rescue teams then entered the building and found numerous people trapped inside. Officials confirmed that at least 27 people died at the scene.

fire at nightclub in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ Fire & Rescue Thailand

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt later visited the site to monitor the response and inspect the damage.

Chadchart said a total of 90 people, including customers, musicians and nightclub employees, were affected by the incident. Of those, 27 were confirmed dead, while 63 were injured. Twenty-two of the injured were reported to be in critical condition.

According to Chadchart and rescue personnel, many of the victims were found in bathrooms and near two emergency exits.

Related Articles

The governor said investigators found obstructions near both fire exits, which may have made it more difficult for people to escape. He stressed that the circumstances would be examined as part of the official investigation.

At least 27 killed in fire at nightclub in Lat Phrao area of Bangkok | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Fire & Rescue Thailand and ThaiRath

Chadchart said the venue was last inspected in April At that time, had two emergency exits, emergency lighting and fire extinguishers that met legal requirements.

However, he said conditions observed after the fire differed from those recorded during the inspection. Investigators found a table selling candies positioned near one emergency exit, while various objects had been stored near another exit in the kitchen area.

The governor also said the business was licensed as a restaurant with live music rather than a nightclub. Under its licence, it was permitted to operate until midnight. Authorities will investigate whether the venue complied with the conditions of its operating permit.

According to KhaoSod, the owner of the venue was injured in the fire and is expected to be questioned once his condition improves.

Nightclub fire lat phrao bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ Fire & Rescue Thailand

One survivor told social media personality Guntouch “Gun” Pongpaiboonwet that she noticed the smell of gas five to 10 minutes before the fire started. Her sister had done to the bathroom at the time, and she remains missing.

A singer who performed regularly at the venue told ThaiRath that he noticed smoke coming from an electrical switchboard above another band member shortly before the fire.

He said the band immediately attempted to evacuate after seeing the smoke. According to the singer, the electricity then failed before the fire spread through the building. Two members, including his girlfriend, were among those who died.

The singer revealed that his band had 11 members and had performed at the venue for more than a year. The venue had experienced power outages in the past, leading him to suspect an electrical fault. He also said lighters, birthday candles and other ignition sources were prohibited inside the venue.

The cause of the Bangkok nightclub fire remains under investigation.

Latest Thailand News
Bank ordered to pay beauty queen after 4 million baht scam Thailand News

Bank ordered to pay beauty queen after 4 million baht scam

35 minutes ago
Phuket orders safety crackdown on venues across the island after Bangkok fire Phuket News

Phuket orders safety crackdown on venues across the island after Bangkok fire

47 minutes ago
Samut Prakan restaurant roof falls during storm, leaving diners injured Central Thailand News

Samut Prakan restaurant roof falls during storm, leaving diners injured

2 hours ago
Chiang Mai locals say Swede suffers mental health after losses to Thai girlfriend Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai locals say Swede suffers mental health after losses to Thai girlfriend

2 hours ago
Bangkok nightclub fire exits reportedly locked to prevent customers from escaping their bills Bangkok News

Bangkok nightclub fire exits reportedly locked to prevent customers from escaping their bills

4 hours ago
Thai soldier opens fire, injuring ex-wife and killing her boyfriend Bangkok News

Thai soldier opens fire, injuring ex-wife and killing her boyfriend

5 hours ago
&#8216;It&#8217;s my fault&#8217;: Totsakan singer survives Bangkok pub fire that killed bandmate Bangkok News

‘It’s my fault’: Totsakan singer survives Bangkok pub fire that killed bandmate

5 hours ago
At least 27 killed in fire at nightclub in Lat Phrao area of Bangkok Bangkok News

At least 27 killed in fire at nightclub in Lat Phrao area of Bangkok

6 hours ago
From Santika to Lat Phrao: 17 years of pub fires, the lessons Thailand never learned Bangkok News

From Santika to Lat Phrao: 17 years of pub fires, the lessons Thailand never learned

6 hours ago
Tour company employee arrested for selling overseas tours without licence Thailand News

Tour company employee arrested for selling overseas tours without licence

22 hours ago
Pet dog unknowingly carries live hand grenade to Sisaket home Northern Thailand News

Pet dog unknowingly carries live hand grenade to Sisaket home

23 hours ago
Two Phuket cannabis shops caught operating despite suspension Thailand News

Two Phuket cannabis shops caught operating despite suspension

1 day ago
Myanmar military bombs Karen base near Thai border Thailand News

Myanmar military bombs Karen base near Thai border

1 day ago
Foreign tourists fined for spray-painting Chiang Mai school fence Chiang Mai News

Foreign tourists fined for spray-painting Chiang Mai school fence

1 day ago
Phuket lifeguards save two British tourists from drowning Thailand News

Phuket lifeguards save two British tourists from drowning

1 day ago
Venezuela earthquake death toll passes 4,300 Thailand News

Venezuela earthquake death toll passes 4,300

1 day ago
Fake dad network grows as police issue more warrants Thailand News

Fake dad network grows as police issue more warrants

1 day ago
Chantaburi parents accuse teacher of striking students with durian stick Eastern Thailand News

Chantaburi parents accuse teacher of striking students with durian stick

1 day ago
Tenant flees dorm near Purple Line tunnel crack Thailand News

Tenant flees dorm near Purple Line tunnel crack

1 day ago
Two illegal Phuket hotels found, 360 firms face nominee probe Thailand News

Two illegal Phuket hotels found, 360 firms face nominee probe

1 day ago
Foreign men bid heartfelt goodbye to favourite Thai restaurant Thailand News

Foreign men bid heartfelt goodbye to favourite Thai restaurant

1 day ago
Bangkok tightens safety measures at tunnel site Thailand News

Bangkok tightens safety measures at tunnel site

1 day ago
Japanese woman stitches housemate&#8217;s mouth closed Thailand News

Japanese woman stitches housemate’s mouth closed

2 days ago
Anutin says Thaksin&#8217;s travels are personal, not political Thailand News

Anutin says Thaksin’s travels are personal, not political

2 days ago
Phayao teacher seeks police protection after threats Thailand News

Phayao teacher seeks police protection after threats

2 days ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 13, 2026, 9:47 AM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.