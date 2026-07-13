Bangkok nightclub fire exits reportedly locked to prevent customers from escaping their bills

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 13, 2026, 11:33 AM
2 minutes read
Bangkok nightclub fire exits reportedly locked to prevent customers from escaping their bills
Photo via Facebook/ Amarin News

The owner of a nightclub in Bangkok was accused of locking a fire exit in order to collect payment from customers trying to escape during the fire last night, July 12. Officials have not confirmed this claim which is circulating on social media.

The blaze broke out at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao nightclub near Lat Phrao Intersection at around midnight, prompting firefighter and rescuers from several areas across Bangkok to rush to the scene.

The footage shared by witnesses showed that the situation was critical with the premises covered with thick black smoke. One of the videos showed a large fire at the main entrance to the nightclub.

Following the information shared by Bangkok Governor Chadchat Sittipunt, 90 people were inside the scene during the incident, and 27 of them were found dead at the scene. The rest of the people were injured with 22 of them in critical condition.

Na Lat Phrap Bangkok nightclub fire
Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP

Investigation into the identities of the decease continues. KhaoSod reported this morning, July 13, that 10 deceased were successfully identified.

Chadchat revealed further that obstacles were found at both fire exits of the nightclub. At one fire exit, officials found a table set up to sell candies to partygoers blocking the exit. Most of dead bodies were found at both fire exits.

Chadchat revealed further that the latest inspection at the nightclub occurred in April, and the business was found following the laws and safety guidelines. Unfortunately, the actual practices found after the fire were different.

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Following the information about the fire exits, it was circulated on social media that the fire exit designed for customers was always locked reportedly to prevent customers to escape their bills.

Fire exit block rumour in Bangkok nightclub fire
Photo via Facebook/ FM91 Trafficpro

The renowned Thai journalist from KhaoSod, Thanyalak “Nutty” Wannakote, shared a video on her Facebook account stating that she also heard an information from a rescuer at the scene that the owner of the nightclub locked the fire exit and collected payment from customers during the fire.

Nutty emphasised that the information has not yet been confirmed by any officials. She added that she is looking forward for the confirmation of the information and believed that the public also waited for the clarification as well.

Following the report on KhaoSod, the nightclub owner, whose name remains undisclosed, was also injured in the incident and remains under treatment at a hospital.

Fire at Bangkok nightclub
Photo via Facebook/ FM91 Trafficpro

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 13, 2026, 11:33 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.