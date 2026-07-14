Bangkok nightclub fire claims another victim, owner still in critical condition

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 14, 2026, 9:54 AM
2 minutes read
Bangkok nightclub fire claims another victim, owner still in critical condition
Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP

The death toll from the Bangkok nightclub fire has risen to 29, and the nightclub owner remains in critical condition.

The fire broke out at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao near Lat Phrao Intersection shortly after midnight on Sunday, July 12. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt previously confirmed that 90 people were inside the venue, including customers, musicians, employees and the owner of the venue, whose identity has not been disclosed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Some members of the band performing that night told investigators and media outlets that they saw smoke coming from an electrical switchboard near the stage shortly before the blaze, leading them to suspect an electrical fault. Authorities have not confirmed the cause.

In the early hours of today, July 14, officers from Chok Chai Police Station confirmed that a 20 year old victim who had been receiving treatment in critical condition at Lat Phrao Hospital died at about 12.20am. The latest death brings the confirmed toll to 29.

Fire at nightclub in Lat Phrao Bangkok
Photo by Bangkok Metropolitan Administration via AP

All of the victims’ bodies remain at the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Police General Hospital, where identification work is continuing. Authorities have so far confirmed the identities of 16 victims.

Director-General of the Department of Rights and Liberties Protection Traiyarit Temhiwong said injured victims and the families of those who died may apply for compensation of up to 300,000 baht per person under the Act on Compensation for Victims and Compensation and Expenses for Defendants in Criminal Cases.

The Poh Teck Tung Foundation has also established a support centre at Police General Hospital. The foundation is providing financial assistance of 20,000 baht to the families of those who died and 5,000 baht to injured survivors receiving treatment.

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Death toll from Bangkok nightclub fire
Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP

In addition, the foundation will provide coffins and transport the bodies of victims to their hometowns for funeral ceremonies at no cost to their families.

Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao issued its first public statement since the fire on the evening of July 13. The venue apologised to victims and their families and announced the establishment of an information and assistance centre to support those affected.

The nightclub also said its owner remains in critical condition and is receiving treatment in the intensive care unit. The criticism and rumours surrounding his decision to lock the fire exits continue to grow on social media.

Bangkok nightclub fire
Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP

Adisorn Pipatvorapong, Deputy Secretary-General of the Office of the Insurance Commission (OIC), revealed that the nightclub is covered by a fire insurance policy with Tipaya Insurance Company. The policy runs from March 18 of 2026 to March 18 of 2027 and has a total insured amount of 40 million baht.

This covers the building’s structure, renovations and additions, furniture, permanent fixtures, electrical appliances and inventory. A damage assessment is currently underway.

As of now, the nightclub has not yet clarified how it will compensate each victim.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 14, 2026, 9:54 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.