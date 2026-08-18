Bangkok nightclub fire death toll rises to 41 amid bribery allegations

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 18, 2026, 2:11 PM
1 minute read
Bangkok nightclub fire death toll rises to 41 amid bribery allegations | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from ข่าวคนนนท์

The death toll from the nightclub fire in Bangkok has risen to 41 after two more victims died from their injuries, police confirmed today, August 18. Investigators are also examining claims that the venue made payments to police.

The fire broke out shortly before midnight on July 12 at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao in Chatuchak district. It was Thailand’s deadliest fire since the Santika Club fire in 2009, which killed 67 people.

The two latest victims were customers, including a man who had been in critical condition at Rajavithi Hospital and a woman receiving treatment at Taksin Hospital. Both had suffered severe injuries in the fire.

The Justice Ministry’s Office of Financial Assistance for Injured Persons and the Accused in Criminal Cases said it had paid more than 11 million baht in compensation.

Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao
Photo by Wason Wanichakorn via AP

The investigation has since expanded to include claims that the venue made payments to police after account records reportedly showed transfers linked to the pub.

A close associate of the owner, identified only as Niw, denied knowing about or making any payments. He said he only handled the venue’s daily income and expenses.

He handed over his mobile phone and related account records for examination, saying any questions about the payments should be directed to the owner as he was not the venue’s manager.

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Metropolitan Police Division 2 said a committee is examining the cause of the fire, possible police negligence and claims that improper benefits were demanded.

Death toll from Bangkok nightclub fire
Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP

The bribery allegations are being handled by the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), which has begun receiving information and statements from police.

If officers or members of other agencies are implicated, the PACC will handle any summonses and further action, while Division 2 continues with the criminal investigation and disciplinary proceedings.

The PACC has reportedly summoned Niw and venue staff for questioning. Investigators also reportedly found evidence on Niw’s phone of a recent payment to police, although the recipient has not yet been identified.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 18, 2026, 2:11 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.