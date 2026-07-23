Bangkok nightclub fire death toll climbs as investigation continues

Another victim of the Bangkok nightclub fire died yesterday, July 22, at Siriraj Hospital, bringing the total number of deaths in the case to 35.

The fatal fire occurred at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao on July 12 in Lat Phrao district. The investigation into the cause of the fire as well as the legality of the business operation continues.

Following the latest update to the case, the Bangkok Emergency Medical Centre confirmed that 23 year old Thitichaya Krutwichit died at Siriraj Hospital at about 2.20am.

According to the centre, 21 people remain in hospital receiving treatment. Of those, 12 are in critical condition and continue to receive intensive care.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Justice has approved financial assistance for victims and their families despite ongoing public debate over the compensation programme.

Thai PBS reported on July 20 that the ministry had distributed the first round of compensation to 31 victims and their relatives. A total of 9.3 million baht has been allocated so far, with the families of those who died each receiving 300,000 baht.

Justice Minister Rutthaphol Naowarat said the payments are intended as humanitarian assistance for victims of criminal cases who were not involved in any wrongdoing. He added that the fire had caused widespread social impacts, justifying the government’s initial relief measures.

Police also provided an update on the criminal investigation. Metropolitan Police Division 2 Commissioner Kiattikul Sondhinen said investigators have interviewed about 150 people, including survivors, nightclub employees and government officials involved in issuing licences for the venue.

Police have not yet questioned the nightclub’s principal owner because he remains in hospital receiving treatment. According to previous police reports, the owner was injured while attempting to help customers escape the fire.

Kiattikul said investigators are considering three offences in connection with the case: negligence resulting in a fire, negligence causing death and serious injury, and violations of the Building Control Act.

Police have not yet identified who may face those charges, and the investigation remains ongoing.