Passengers on Bangkok’s MRT Blue and Purple lines will soon be able to use QR code tickets instead of plastic tokens, with the new system expected to begin trials in December before tokens are phased out on January 1, 2027.

However, passengers hoping to benefit from the government’s planned 17 to 45 baht fare scheme will need to use an EMV contactless card, as QR code tickets will not qualify for the discounted fares.

Bangkok Expressway and Metro (BEM), which operates both lines, has installed QR code readers at station ticket gates and is now testing the system.

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If testing goes smoothly, passengers will be able to use single-journey QR code tickets alongside existing tokens from December. Tokens will then stop being accepted at ticket gates on January 1.

According to DailyNews, the change is part of Thailand’s move towards a common ticketing system, allowing passengers to use compatible payment methods across different forms of public transport.

Under the Common Ticketing System Management Act, which took effect in 2025, the government aims to introduce an initial system covering electric trains in 2027, using EMV contactless payments and developing a QR code-based standard known as Thai ABT.

A wider rollout is planned between 2028 and 2030, eventually covering trains, buses, passenger boats, expressways, motorways and interprovincial buses.

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From January 1, MRT passengers will be able to use EMV contactless bank cards, prepaid Mangmoom EMV cards or QR code tickets.

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Credit cards issued by all banks will be supported, while eligible debit cards include those from Krungthai Bank, UOB, Bank of Ayudhya, Kasikornbank and Siam Commercial Bank.

Passengers still holding old MRT or MRT Plus cards can exchange them for Mangmoom EMV cards at ticket offices across all stations without paying an issuance fee until December 31, 2026. The fee waiver is limited to one card per person.

The older MRT and MRT Plus cards have not been accepted for travel since June 1, 2026.

BEM is expected to provide further information about purchasing and using QR code tickets before the change takes effect.

The Blue Line carries around 500,000 to 600,000 passengers daily, while the Purple Line serves approximately 70,000 to 80,000, with about 40% of passengers across both lines currently using tokens.

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