Bangkok’s MRT Orange Line eastern section nears 2028 opening

Bangkok’s MRT Orange Line is preparing to receive its first train in late November, marking the next major step towards passenger services beginning on the eastern section in 2028.

The train has completed production and factory testing in Turkey and is being sent to Germany for further trials to confirm its quality and safety before shipment to Thailand.

Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM), which will operate the Orange Line, said a second train is undergoing testing in Turkey while further units are being produced according to schedule.

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The trains will initially serve the eastern section between Thailand Cultural Centre and Min Buri, where civil construction is already complete. Rail systems installation had reached 71.58% as of the end of August.

Once the first train arrives in Thailand, further testing and preparations will continue ahead of trial passenger services targeted for late 2027. Full commercial operations are scheduled to begin in early 2028.

The approximately 22.6-kilometre eastern route has 17 stations and will connect with several existing Bangkok rail lines. Passengers will be able to transfer to the MRT Blue Line at Thailand Cultural Centre, the Yellow Line at Yaek Lam Sali and the Pink Line at Min Buri.

BEM expects the eastern MRT Orange Line to initially handle around 100,000 passenger trips per day.

While the eastern section moves into its train and systems phase, construction continues on the western extension from Bang Khun Non to Thailand Cultural Centre.

Overall progress on that section stood at 35.52% at the end of August, with civil works 39.13% complete and rail systems work at 7.87%.

The roughly 13.4-kilometre underground route will pass through areas including Siriraj, Sanam Luang, Democracy Monument, Ratchathewi, Pratunam and Din Daeng before joining the eastern section at Thailand Cultural Centre.

Passenger services on the western section are targeted to begin in 2030, completing a continuous Orange Line across Bangkok from Bang Khun Non to Min Buri.

Once both sections are operating, BEM estimates daily ridership could rise to around 300,000 passenger trips.

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