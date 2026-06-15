2 Bangkok taxi riders shot dead after fare dispute with police

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 15, 2026, 10:51 AM
191 1 minute read
2 Bangkok taxi riders shot dead after fare dispute with police | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวความรู้ทั่วไป

Two motorcycle taxi riders in Huai Kwang area of Bangkok were killed and another was injured in a shooting early yesterday morning, June 14, following a dispute over a fare with an off-duty Border Patrol Police officer.

The incident occurred at about 2.50am on a roadside in Soi Prachasongkroh 38 near Huai Khwang Market in Ratchada subdistrict, Din Daeng district.

The gunman was later identified as 33 year old Police Lance Corporal Namthap Pakwattana, an officer attached to the Border Patrol Police. Investigators said a 9mm Sig Sauer pistol was used in the shooting.

One motorcycle taxi rider, 37 year old Phurit, died at the scene. Another rider, 48 year old Charin, suffered serious injuries and later died in hospital. A third rider, 46 year old Kiattisak, sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and survived.

Taxi riders killed in Bangkok shooting
Photo via Matichon

CCTV footage and witness statements reviewed by investigators reportedly showed the accused leaving the scene before travelling by public transport. He later surrendered at Makkasan Police Station.

According to police, Namthap had travelled from Surin province to Bangkok to sit an examination related to a career promotion. Before the incident, he met his girlfriend at a restaurant near the scene and later accompanied her to public transport for her journey home.

The accused told investigators he then approached a group of motorcycle taxi riders to arrange transport to his accommodation in the Makkasan area.

Related Articles

According to his statement, a rider quoted a fare of 120 baht. He said he considered the price too high and asked for a 60 baht reduction, leading to an argument that escalated into the shooting.

Police shot dead motorcycle taxi riders in Huai Kwang
Photo via Matichon

Witnesses interviewed by Channel 7 alleged that the accused initiated the confrontation and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time. Police have not publicly confirmed those claims.

Family members told media that Namthap had previously received treatment for a mental health condition. They said they did not believe the incident was related to that condition and described it as an impulsive act.

Police charged the accused with intentional murder, attempted murder, and carrying a firearm in a public place without a valid reason. The investigation remains ongoing.

Latest Thailand News
2 Bangkok taxi riders shot dead after fare dispute with police | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Bangkok taxi riders shot dead after fare dispute with police

40 minutes ago
Russia warns its citizens to avoid travelling to Thailand over tensions with US | Thaiger Thailand News

Russia warns its citizens to avoid travelling to Thailand over tensions with US

1 hour ago
Why Phuket&#8217;s northwest corridor keeps pulling buyers in | Thaiger Property

Why Phuket’s northwest corridor keeps pulling buyers in

4 hours ago
Phuket rider allegedly demands 5,000 baht to return tourist’s lost phone | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket rider allegedly demands 5,000 baht to return tourist’s lost phone

18 hours ago
Student chases teacher while carrying machete at Sakon Nakhon school | Thaiger Thailand News

Student chases teacher while carrying machete at Sakon Nakhon school

19 hours ago
Two schoolgirls drown in Chon Buri village pool | Thaiger Thailand News

Two schoolgirls drown in Chon Buri village pool

20 hours ago
Nigerian men, Thai woman arrested in romance scam drug operation | Thaiger Thailand News

Nigerian men, Thai woman arrested in romance scam drug operation

21 hours ago
Transwoman rescued from Pattaya sea after alleged cannabis use | Thaiger Thailand News

Transwoman rescued from Pattaya sea after alleged cannabis use

22 hours ago
Man found handcuffed, shot four times in Saraburi forest | Thaiger Thailand News

Man found handcuffed, shot four times in Saraburi forest

22 hours ago
Princess Sirivannavari remembers sister Bajrakitiyabha in heartfelt tribute | Thaiger Thailand News

Princess Sirivannavari remembers sister Bajrakitiyabha in heartfelt tribute

23 hours ago
Indian tourists asked to leave Songkhla resort after heated dispute | Thaiger South Thailand News

Indian tourists asked to leave Songkhla resort after heated dispute

1 day ago
Bhutan royals mourn passing of Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha | Thaiger Thailand News

Bhutan royals mourn passing of Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha

1 day ago
South African woman caught with heroin at Phuket airport | Thaiger Thailand News

South African woman caught with heroin at Phuket airport

1 day ago
Chadchart&#8217;s corruption controversy fails to dent poll lead | Thaiger Thailand News

Chadchart’s corruption controversy fails to dent poll lead

1 day ago
United Nations tribute honours Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s legacy | Thaiger Thailand News

United Nations tribute honours Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s legacy

1 day ago
Temple criticised for releasing catfish into Thai river | Thaiger Thailand News

Temple criticised for releasing catfish into Thai river

2 days ago
Phuket property market 2026: what 54,628 real enquiries reveal | Thaiger Property

Phuket property market 2026: what 54,628 real enquiries reveal

2 days ago
Dutch tourist&#8217;s 4,000 euro necklace stolen on Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Dutch tourist’s 4,000 euro necklace stolen on Pattaya Beach

2 days ago
Student stabbed to death metres from home in Uthai Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Student stabbed to death metres from home in Uthai Thani

2 days ago
Thailand to hold water offering ceremonies for Princess Bajrakitiyabha | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to hold water offering ceremonies for Princess Bajrakitiyabha

2 days ago
June 14 Thailand weather forecast: Heavy rain and flash flood warnings nationwide | Thaiger Thailand News

June 14 Thailand weather forecast: Heavy rain and flash flood warnings nationwide

2 days ago
PM Anutin confirms public events can continue during mourning period | Thaiger Thailand News

PM Anutin confirms public events can continue during mourning period

3 days ago
The life and legacy of Thailand&#8217;s princess | Thaiger Thai Life

The life and legacy of Thailand’s princess

3 days ago
Thai taxi driver accused of taking Taiwanese man’s belongings | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai taxi driver accused of taking Taiwanese man’s belongings

3 days ago
Thailand could gain 11 new international routes after airline talks | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand could gain 11 new international routes after airline talks

3 days ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 15, 2026, 10:51 AM
191 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.