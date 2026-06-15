2 Bangkok taxi riders shot dead after fare dispute with police

Two motorcycle taxi riders in Huai Kwang area of Bangkok were killed and another was injured in a shooting early yesterday morning, June 14, following a dispute over a fare with an off-duty Border Patrol Police officer.

The incident occurred at about 2.50am on a roadside in Soi Prachasongkroh 38 near Huai Khwang Market in Ratchada subdistrict, Din Daeng district.

The gunman was later identified as 33 year old Police Lance Corporal Namthap Pakwattana, an officer attached to the Border Patrol Police. Investigators said a 9mm Sig Sauer pistol was used in the shooting.

One motorcycle taxi rider, 37 year old Phurit, died at the scene. Another rider, 48 year old Charin, suffered serious injuries and later died in hospital. A third rider, 46 year old Kiattisak, sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and survived.

CCTV footage and witness statements reviewed by investigators reportedly showed the accused leaving the scene before travelling by public transport. He later surrendered at Makkasan Police Station.

According to police, Namthap had travelled from Surin province to Bangkok to sit an examination related to a career promotion. Before the incident, he met his girlfriend at a restaurant near the scene and later accompanied her to public transport for her journey home.

The accused told investigators he then approached a group of motorcycle taxi riders to arrange transport to his accommodation in the Makkasan area.

According to his statement, a rider quoted a fare of 120 baht. He said he considered the price too high and asked for a 60 baht reduction, leading to an argument that escalated into the shooting.

Witnesses interviewed by Channel 7 alleged that the accused initiated the confrontation and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time. Police have not publicly confirmed those claims.

Family members told media that Namthap had previously received treatment for a mental health condition. They said they did not believe the incident was related to that condition and described it as an impulsive act.

Police charged the accused with intentional murder, attempted murder, and carrying a firearm in a public place without a valid reason. The investigation remains ongoing.