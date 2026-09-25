Bangkok morning rain slows traffic on major routes

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 25, 2026, 9:36 AM
1 minute read
Bangkok morning rain slows traffic on major routes
Photo via JS100 Radio﻿

Rain that began before dawn slowed Bangkok traffic during the morning rush hour today, September 25, as commuters faced delays on major roads across the capital amid wet conditions and reduced visibility.

Rain continued across several parts of Bangkok into the morning, affecting people leaving home for work and other journeys during the busiest commuting hours.

Traffic built up on several major roads, with vehicles moving slowly along Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, around the Arun Amarin intersection towards Rama VIII Bridge, Srinagarindra-Rom Klao Road and Chaeng Watthana Road.

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Bangkok traffic builds during this morning as persistent rain leaves roads slippery, with forecasters warning of further heavy rainfall.
Photo via JS100 Radio

The persistent rainfall also made driving more difficult. Motorists had to take extra care as wet road surfaces became slippery and visibility deteriorated, making travel through already congested areas even more difficult.

The disruption followed an earlier warning from the Thai Meteorological Department that many parts of Thailand, including Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, could experience heavy to very heavy rain.

The department urged the public to monitor weather conditions closely and warned of dangers associated with heavy rainfall, particularly flash floods and forest runoff in vulnerable areas.

Bangkok traffic builds during this morning as persistent rain leaves roads slippery, with forecasters warning of further heavy rainfall.
Photo via JS100 Radio

With rain affecting the morning commute, motorists were advised to allow additional travel time and check traffic conditions and available routes before leaving home.

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Drivers were also urged to adjust their speed to suit the conditions and exercise greater caution on wet roads while the rain continued.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 25, 2026, 9:36 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.
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