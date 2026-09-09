Bangkok man alleges massage shop threatens him over unpaid ‘special’ service

A Thai man warned the public, accusing masseuses at a Bangkok shop of threatening him when he refused to pay for an unfulfilled sexual massage.

The 34 year old Thai man approached the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive to complain about the massage shop in the Lat Phrao-Wang Hin area of Bangkok, which he accused of taking advantage of customers.

The man said he had visited the massage shop several times before without any problems. He normally paid 400 baht for a one-hour massage. However, during his latest visit, a masseuse allegedly encouraged him to choose a “special massage”, a term commonly used to refer to intimate massage services involving sexual activity.

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The masseuse reportedly quoted a price of 1,000 baht. The man said he negotiated the price down to 600 baht.

He claimed that the service did not proceed as he expected. According to the man, the masseuse briefly touched his private area before telling him that his session had ended.

The man said he arrived at the shop at about 9pm. The masseuse entered the treatment room and began the service at about 9.03pm before stopping at about 9.40pm.

He said the timing made him suspect that he had been deceived because he believed the agreed service had not been provided. The masseuse allegedly asked him to pay the agreed 600 baht, but he refused.

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The man insisted that he had not received the additional service he had agreed to pay for and offered to pay the standard 400 baht instead.

He claimed that three masseuses then approached him and pressured him to pay the full 600 baht. According to the man, the women threatened to detain him at the shop until he paid the full amount.

The man said he pretended to be an influential person in the area to convince the masseuses to let him leave. He claimed they eventually accepted the standard 400 baht payment and allowed him to leave.

The man said he decided to speak publicly about the incident to warn other customers, as he feared other people could be treated in the same way.

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He did not disclose whether he had filed a police complaint against the massage shop. The massage shop owner and the masseuses accused by the man have not publicly responded to the allegations.

It remains unclear whether anyone will face charges in connection with the incident, as offering sex services is illegal in Thailand.

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