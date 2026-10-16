Bangkok man arrested over fake study seeking teen nude photos

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 16, 2026, 1:48 PM
2 minutes read
Bangkok man arrested over fake study seeking teen nude photos
Photo via Naewna

A Bangkok hotel employee has been arrested over an alleged fake university study used to deceive teenage boys into sending explicit images and videos, with investigators seizing more than 5,000 files during a search of his condominium.

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) announced the arrest yesterday, October 15, following an investigation into allegations that the suspect impersonated university lecturers and coerced some victims into sexual activity.

The suspect, identified only as 26 year old Bancha, was arrested at a condominium in Bangkok’s Charoen Nakhon area on Wednesday, October 14, during an operation codenamed Black Research.

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DSI officers, working with child protection organisation OUR Rescue, executed a court warrant after investigators linked the man to an alleged scheme involving male secondary school students who were aged 15 to 17 at the time.

Investigators seized more than 5,000 explicit files, including over 3,000 suspected to contain child sexual abuse material and approximately 2,000 involving adults. A laptop, two mobile phones and an iPad were also confiscated.

Bangkok man arrested over fake study seeking teen nude photos | News by Thaiger
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According to the DSI, the alleged scheme began in 2019 when the suspect approached students he knew through a secondary school and invited them to complete online questionnaires about sexuality and personal experiences.

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He allegedly went on to forge documents from several universities and create LINE accounts impersonating university lecturers, presenting the activities as part of an academic research project. The lecturers whose identities were used were not involved.

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Investigators said the students were persuaded to submit intimate photographs and videos under the guise of participating in the fake university study.

One victim also alleged that the suspect arranged meetings at various locations, including a residence, and pressured him into sexual activity on multiple occasions by claiming it was required for the research. The suspect allegedly used threats to discourage him from withdrawing.

The investigation began after OUR Rescue referred complaints from at least four alleged victims to the DSI in June last year.

DSI investigators said the suspect denied selling the material or receiving other benefits from it and claimed to have acted alone. Officers are continuing to investigate those claims and identify any additional victims.

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Bangkok man arrested over fake study seeking teen nude photos | News by Thaiger
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He faces charges involving document forgery, use of forged documents, sexual offences involving coercion and deception, and possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators also sought to have the suspect remanded in custody while the investigation continues. The DSI said it would coordinate with the Rights and Liberties Protection Department to seek compensation and assistance for the victims.

At the October 15 press briefing, OUR Rescue also demonstrated how a specially trained detection dog named Winner could locate concealed electronic storage devices, including USB drives and memory cards.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 16, 2026, 1:48 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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