Photo courtesy of Matichon

The Bangkok Culture Council and the Culture Ministry’s Department of Cultural Promotion will hold Loy Krathong celebrations at six venues across Bangkok on Tuesday, November 24, from 4pm, with cultural shows, community food demonstrations and Noppamas pageants.

The council’s president said the events aim to pass the tradition on to young people, and the organisers have asked visitors to wear Thai or local fabric and to float krathongs made from natural materials to protect the city’s waterways.

In the old town, Santichaiprakarn Park in Phra Nakhon district offers krathong floating on the Chao Phraya River, contests, performances and snacks such as old-style Thai crispy pancakes. Wat Rat Niyom Tham in Sai Mai district and Seri Thai Park in Bueng Kum district stage shows, contests and folk dish demonstrations, including old-style pad thai and khanom krok.

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Wat Pak Bo in Suan Luang district hosts the Noppamas and children’s Noppamas pageants, with fried samosas from the Indian community in Bang Rak. On the Thonburi side, Wat Sala Daeng in Bang Khae district adds a krathong contest and the folk performance Krathua Thaeng Suea, with kuichai from Talat Phlu.

For foreign visitors, ICONSIAM in Khlong San district has staff guiding Thai and foreign guests through krathong making in three languages, plus a parade of eight styles of traditional Thai costume and curry puffs from Bang Phlat. Each venue also has an exhibition on the history of Loy Krathong and care for the environment, as well as craft demonstrations, although the activities differ from one venue to the next.

The six venues are separate from the Culture Ministry’s two-night celebration on Song Wat Road in Samphanthawong district, where a drone show and fireworks over the Chao Phraya River are planned for the evening of November 24.

Santichaiprakarn Park and Seri Thai Park are also among the 35 public parks that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is keeping open until midnight on November 24, with fireworks, firecrackers, sky lanterns and alcohol sales banned. The BMA has asked visitors to use banana-trunk or banana-leaf krathongs rather than polystyrene foam, and not to float bread krathongs in park ponds.

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