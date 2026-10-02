Myanmar construction worker dies after earth collapses at Bangkok worksite

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 2, 2026, 9:45 AM
1 minute read
Myanmar construction worker dies after earth collapses at Bangkok worksite
Photo via Facebook/ สวนหลวง วันนี้

A Myanmar construction worker died after being buried in a landslide at a drainage pipe installation site in Phra Khanong Nuea subdistrict, Watthana district, Bangkok, at around 8.47pm yesterday, October 1

The incident was reported to the Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, which coordinated with firefighters and rescue workers in the area to investigate the Bangkok landslide. The site was located in Soi Pridi Banomyong 14, off Sukhumvit 71 Road.

Officials said the landslide created a pit about three metres deep and 10 metres wide. Construction workers at the site reported that their colleague, identified as 49 year old Nian, was trapped beneath the soil.

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Rescue workers and Nian’s colleagues began digging through the earth to reach him. After more than an hour of searching, they found his body, brought it to the surface and handed it over to local police for further legal proceedings.

Landslide Phra Khanong Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ สวนหลวง วันนี้

Commander of Metropolitan Police Division 5 Nitiwat Saensing said two construction workers had been levelling the soil when the landslide occurred. One worker managed to free himself, but Nian became trapped beneath the soil and road structure and was unable to escape.

Nian died from suffocation, according to the police account. His colleagues initially tried to dig him out but were unsuccessful because of the volume of earth involved.

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The soil had become dense and difficult to move after days of continuous rain and flooding, which affected the recovery operation.

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Construction worker killed in Bangkok landslide
Photo via Facebook/ สวนหลวง วันนี้

Following the incident, police ordered a temporary suspension of construction work at the site for safety reasons and closed traffic within Soi Pridi Banomyong 14.

Officials are coordinating with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Department of Public Works and the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority to inspect the affected area and carry out the necessary repairs before reopening the road.

Members of the public have been advised to avoid Soi Pridi Banomyong 14 until inspection and repair work is complete.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 2, 2026, 9:45 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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