Bangkok flood jet ski joyride leaves rider, cameraman charged

Two Thai men were charged after one rode a jet ski along New Phetchaburi Road in Bangkok during flooding and rain on September 27, with footage of the ride later shared on Facebook.

Facebook user Sorn Keadsiri shared a video of himself riding a jet ski at high speed along New Phetchaburi Road, accompanied by the caption, “B K K D R I F T”.

The footage showed Sorn wearing all-black clothes and riding a white-and-green jet ski barefoot along the flooded road.

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He was seen revving the jet ski and drifting in the middle of the flooded road, creating large waves and splashing water.

Pedestrians and officials working at the scene were reportedly affected by the waves created by the jet ski. Some news agencies also reported that the waves damaged the fence of a house beside the road.

The person filming the video and foreign friends behind the camera could be heard cheering Sorn, shouting, “Oh f*ck! Nice! Go straight all the way!”

The footage drew criticism from Thai social media users, particularly Bangkok residents who had experienced flooding over the weekend.

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Some users questioned why Sorn used the jet ski for entertainment rather than helping people affected by the flooding. Others said the ride could have worsened flooding conditions in the area.

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Makkasan Police Station later told the media that officers had discussed possible legal action against Sorn and others involved in the incident. Police planned to summon those involved to the station for questioning as soon as possible.

According to MGR Online, Sorn and the cameraman, identified as Proud, later turned themselves in at the police station to acknowledge the charges.

Sorn was charged with causing a public nuisance and obstructing traffic. Proud was charged with facilitating Sorn’s actions, according to the report. The exact punishment issued against the two men was not clarified in the report.

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Police seized Sorn’s jet ski as evidence and planned to seek a court warrant for its permanent confiscation.

It was reported that Sorn was the CEO of an entertainment company, and that he had previously produced a short film about motorsport with the support of international automotive businesses and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

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