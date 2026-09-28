Bangkok flood jet ski joyride leaves rider, cameraman charged

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 28, 2026, 10:06 AM
2 minutes read
Bangkok flood jet ski joyride leaves rider, cameraman charged
Photo by Nay Charoensupaya

Two Thai men were charged after one rode a jet ski along New Phetchaburi Road in Bangkok during flooding and rain on September 27, with footage of the ride later shared on Facebook.

Facebook user Sorn Keadsiri shared a video of himself riding a jet ski at high speed along New Phetchaburi Road, accompanied by the caption, “B K K D R I F T”.

The footage showed Sorn wearing all-black clothes and riding a white-and-green jet ski barefoot along the flooded road.

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He was seen revving the jet ski and drifting in the middle of the flooded road, creating large waves and splashing water.

Jet ski riding flooded road
Photo via MGR Online

Pedestrians and officials working at the scene were reportedly affected by the waves created by the jet ski. Some news agencies also reported that the waves damaged the fence of a house beside the road.

The person filming the video and foreign friends behind the camera could be heard cheering Sorn, shouting, “Oh f*ck! Nice! Go straight all the way!”

The footage drew criticism from Thai social media users, particularly Bangkok residents who had experienced flooding over the weekend.

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Some users questioned why Sorn used the jet ski for entertainment rather than helping people affected by the flooding. Others said the ride could have worsened flooding conditions in the area.

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Makkasan Police Station later told the media that officers had discussed possible legal action against Sorn and others involved in the incident. Police planned to summon those involved to the station for questioning as soon as possible.

Flood jet ski riding bangkok
Photo by Nay Charoensupaya

According to MGR Online, Sorn and the cameraman, identified as Proud, later turned themselves in at the police station to acknowledge the charges.

Sorn was charged with causing a public nuisance and obstructing traffic. Proud was charged with facilitating Sorn’s actions, according to the report. The exact punishment issued against the two men was not clarified in the report.

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Police seized Sorn’s jet ski as evidence and planned to seek a court warrant for its permanent confiscation.

It was reported that Sorn was the CEO of an entertainment company, and that he had previously produced a short film about motorsport with the support of international automotive businesses and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

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Thai man charged for riding jet ski in flood
Photo by Nay Charoensupaya

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 28, 2026, 10:06 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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