House fire kills 73 cats and elderly couple in Bangkok

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 19, 2026, 3:37 PM
2 minutes read
House fire kills 73 cats and elderly couple in Bangkok | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Matichon

A house fire killed an elderly couple and 73 cats in Bangkok’s Thon Buri district yesterday morning, July 18, while 17 surviving cats were rescued and are now awaiting adoption.

Police from Samre Police Station were called to a house fire in Samre subdistrict at around 6am. Firefighters from Talat Phlu Fire and Rescue Station, together with volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, also responded to the emergency.

A Bangkok house fire killed an elderly couple and 73 cats in Thon Buri as police investigate the cause and officials assess the aftermath.
Photo via Fire & Rescue Thailand

The blaze had already engulfed the first floor of the three-storey house and was spreading to the second floor when crews arrived. Firefighters brought the fire under control within about 15 minutes.

After entering the property, emergency responders found the bodies of a 62 year old man and a 58 year old woman inside a second-floor room. Officers also discovered the remains of more than 30 cats inside cages, while 13 cats were rescued alive during the initial search.

Police said the fire is initially believed to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, although investigators are continuing to examine the scene before confirming the cause.

A Bangkok house fire killed an elderly couple and 73 cats in Thon Buri as police investigate the cause and officials assess the aftermath.
Photo via Matichon

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt visited the property later that morning to receive a briefing from emergency officials.

According to officials, firefighters reached the scene within six minutes of receiving the emergency call. However, by the time crews arrived, flames had already spread throughout the house.

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The governor said the victims had devoted themselves to caring for stray cats and had been looking after around 100 animals at the property.

He said the number of cats killed had risen to 73, while 17 had survived. The rescued animals were initially taken to the Thon Buri District Office before being transferred to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Dog and Cat Shelter in Prawet district.

A Bangkok house fire killed an elderly couple and 73 cats in Thon Buri as police investigate the cause and officials assess the aftermath.
Photo via Matichon

Chadchart urged anyone interested in adopting the surviving cats to contact the shelter.

“I would like to express my condolences. They were kind people who cared for nearly 100 cats. If anyone would like to adopt the 17 surviving cats, please come forward and contact us.”

He added that many of the animals were believed to have died after inhaling smoke while confined inside cages.

Based on the initial assessment, officials believe the fire started on the ground floor before spreading to the upper level.

“I would like to express my condolences to the victims’ families. This is a tragedy none of us wants to see. We all need to take greater care.”

Matichon reported that police are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 19, 2026, 3:37 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.