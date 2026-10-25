Lao father detained after holding wife, son at knifepoint in Bangkok

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 25, 2026, 11:04 AM
2 minutes read
Lao father detained after holding wife, son at knifepoint in Bangkok
Photo via Inside Thailand

A Lao man was detained after allegedly holding his wife and five year old son at knifepoint during a Bangkok hostage incident yesterday, October 24. Both sustained minor injuries before police brought the situation under control.

The incident was reported to the Bangkok police radio centre at 10.20am, prompting officers from Phaya Thai Police Station and Phaya Thai rescue volunteers to attend the scene on Phetchaburi Road.

When officers arrived, they found the man, identified as 35 year old Noi, holding a knife against his son’s neck.

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Officers kept their distance and began negotiating with the man, urging him to put down the knife and release his family.

At around 10.50am, police saw an opportunity to intervene as Noi sat behind a police pickup truck, holding his son against him with a knife pressed to the boy’s neck while restraining his wife with his other hand.

A Bangkok hostage incident ends with police detaining a Lao father after he allegedly threatens his wife and five year old son with a knife.
Photo via Inside Thailand

When the man became distracted, an officer moved in and grabbed the knife, allowing other officers to restrain him and separate the woman and child.

Rescue workers provided first aid to both victims. The five year old boy had a cut to his neck measuring approximately 1 to 5 centimetres, while his mother had a bleeding wound near her left ear.

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The man’s wife, identified as 35 year old Fai, told police that the family had discussed returning to Laos earlier that morning but did not have enough money to cover the journey.

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The couple then argued over their lack of money. Fai said her husband, who had allegedly taken drugs earlier, became angry before taking a knife from a shop and threatening her and their son.

Noi continued behaving erratically while police attempted to calm him. Officers eventually detained him and took him to Phaya Thai Police Station for further questioning.

A Bangkok hostage incident ends with police detaining a Lao father after he allegedly threatens his wife and five year old son with a knife.
Photo via Inside Thailand

Police said Noi and Fai were both Lao nationals and had travelled from Wat Pathum Wanaram before walking through the area in search of work.

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Officers also reported that Noi had previously allegedly assaulted Fai, leaving her injured and requiring first aid from rescue workers at a temple.

Police said they would conduct a urine test to check whether Noi had used drugs before questioning him in detail about the incident.

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Although Fai alleged that her husband had taken drugs before the confrontation, police had not confirmed whether he was under the influence at the time.

A Bangkok hostage incident ends with police detaining a Lao father after he allegedly threatens his wife and five year old son with a knife.
Photo via Inside Thailand

A fruit shop owner in the area said the family had approached the shop asking to borrow a phone, but the owner refused because it had no credit.

The man then asked for a knife, which the owner said was unavailable, before requesting drinking water.

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While the owner went to collect two bottles of water, the man entered the property and searched through belongings, apparently looking for a knife. The owner later learned that he had threatened his wife and son at knifepoint.

When reporters showed the shop owner a photograph of the knife used during the confrontation, the owner said it did not belong to the shop and could not explain where the man had obtained it.

Khaosod reported that the origin of the weapon has not been established.

Police have yet to establish the exact cause of the incident as Noi was unable to speak coherently. He was taken to Phaya Thai Police Station for a drug test and further questioning.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 25, 2026, 11:04 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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