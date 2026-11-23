Officials from Bangkok’s Suan Luang District Office demolished a homeless man’s makeshift tree house beside Srinakarin Road on November 21 following complaints from residents about potential safety risks.

Suan Luang District Director Bancha Suepkraphan told the media that the office received complaints from residents about the unusual structure, which had been built on a tree along Srinakarin Road.

Residents were concerned that the makeshift shelter could collapse, potentially injuring pedestrians or motorists passing through the area.

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The structure, built approximately six metres above a public footpath, was reportedly made from discarded wooden panels, vinyl banners and canvas.

Bancha ordered officials to remove the structure, explaining that it occupied public land and could pose a danger to people using the footpath and nearby road.

According to Bancha, the man told officials that his family home was in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district but that he had chosen to live on the streets following problems within his family.

He reportedly decided to build the elevated shelter because he was concerned that the road might flood again, following flooding in the area several months earlier.

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The district director said officials also explained the man’s welfare rights, available assistance and social support options in accordance with human rights and social welfare principles. However, the man declined the assistance offered.

The district office did not disclose whether the man faced any fines or other legal penalties. Officials reportedly warned him against constructing similar structures on public land.

Bancha added that municipal enforcement officers had been instructed to continue monitoring the area and prevent other structures or activities that could affect public safety and order.

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