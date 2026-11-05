Bangkok’s Gen Z embraces late-night cycling through old town

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 5, 2026, 4:33 PM
2 minutes read
Bangkok’s Gen Z embraces late-night cycling through old town
Photo via BMA

Bangkok’s public bike-sharing scheme recorded 171,492 trips in October, up about 60% from just over 107,000 in September, according to figures City Hall released yesterday, November 4.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) credits much of the jump to Night Ride, a social media trend of late-night cycling around the old town on Rattanakosin Island.

Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, an adviser to Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, said the trend has caught on with Gen Z riders and tourists.

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He said they rent shared bikes through an app, with rides starting at 10 to 20 baht, and cycle past the lit-up landmarks of the historic quarter after dark.

Bangkok&apos;s Night Ride cycling trend sees shared bike trips rise by 60% in October as riders explore the streets of the historic old town.
Photo via BMA

He welcomed the growth in sightseeing by bike as it brings the city to life, and noted that usage had been climbing steadily before the latest jump.

The scheme opened in January 2024 with about 1,700 trips a month, and the BMA now counts more than 719 docking points across 35 districts.

These cover old town and tourist districts such as Phra Nakhon, Samphanthawong and Dusit, business areas including Pathum Wan, Sathorn, Watthana and Khlong Toei, and university areas in Thung Khru and Lat Krabang.

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City Hall named its busiest docking points as MRT Sanam Chai and MRT Sam Yot stations, City Hall itself beside the Giant Swing, and two schools, Suankularb Wittayalai and Debsirin, whose students have taken to the bikes in large numbers.

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Bangkok&apos;s Night Ride cycling trend sees shared bike trips rise by 60% in October as riders explore the streets of the historic old town.
Photo via BMA

The two operators, Hello Ride and Anywheel, are adding bikes and restocking high-demand points more often to keep up, while the BMA has set a target of 1 million trips.

City Hall also plans to install 850 more racks for privately owned bikes, taking the total from 4,888 to more than 5,500 with room for over 48,000 bicycles, and to turn space under footbridges and at transit interchanges into secure bike parking.

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The BMA promotes shared bikes as a way to cover the first and last stretch of a trip, connecting homes, schools and offices with buses, trains and river boats.

Bangkok&apos;s Night Ride cycling trend sees shared bike trips rise by 60% in October as riders explore the streets of the historic old town.
Photo via BMA

With more riders out at night, City Hall has asked users to carry only one person per bike, with a total weight of no more than 100 kilogrammes and nobody on the rack, basket or mudguard.

It also wants riders to maintain a moderate speed, avoid racing, obey traffic laws and keep noise down when passing homes late at night. Riders should also return bikes to designated points and park them without obstructing footpaths or entrances.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 5, 2026, 4:33 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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