Bangkok fuel protesters plan 11-kilometre march to Energy Ministry on Monday

Photo of Thaiger News Thaiger NewsPublished: November 14, 2026, 1:00 PM
2 minutes read
Bangkok fuel protesters plan 11-kilometre march to Energy Ministry on Monday
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

The Bangkok fuel protest camped near Government House plans to march about 11 kilometres to the Ministry of Energy on Monday, November 16, setting off at 9am, its leader said. The decision follows a meeting with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul yesterday, November 13, at which the government made no commitment to the demand for a 10-baht fuel price cut.

Protest leader Mano Khrueakaew, a subdistrict headman from Krabi known as Kamnan Mano, said the march would start from Chamai Maruchet Bridge, where the group has camped since November 8, with vehicles carrying back anyone unable to finish. The route has not been decided, and he asked police to look after the marchers.

Mano said the group chose Monday because nobody would be at the ministry at the weekend, and 9am in the hope traffic would have eased, though the start could move later. The ministry is at the Energy Complex on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Chatuchak district.

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He called Monday the first step in escalating the protest, with a second march of the same distance on November 20, destination not named. Mano told Amarin TV the group would carry on until the fuel price structure, especially for diesel, came down by 10 baht.

Bangkok fuel protesters plan 11-kilometre march to Energy Ministry on Monday | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thairath

Anutin walked to the protest site at about 9pm yesterday with three Cabinet ministers, including Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas. Mano repeated the call for a 10-baht cut in the refinery-gate price and faster action against drugs, while Anutin said he would act at once on whatever the government could fix and asked for a peaceful gathering.

Standard diesel at PTT and Bangchak stations fell by 1 baht to 40.79 baht per litre on November 11, the Bangkok price excluding local tax. When the group arrived, Anutin said an immediate 10-baht cut needed careful study of economic and fiscal factors.

Bangkok police have banned gatherings within 50 metres of Government House until midnight on November 20 and have closed nearby roads, including parts of Phitsanulok Road and Rama V Road, since November 8. The group may not march between 6pm and 6am without official permission, and the Traffic Police hotline is 1197.

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